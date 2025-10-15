Unifonic, a leading customer engagement platform and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider based in the Middle East, obtained the prestigious ISO 42001 certification, an internationally recognised standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS) integration. The certification is a testament to the company’s enhanced AI risk management capabilities and regulatory readiness, in line with its vision to drive sustainable and compliant AI innovation.

The achievement coincides with the exponential growth of the global AI market. However, research reveals that a staggering 65 per cent of organisations fail to ensure AI regulatory compliance, while almost 73 per cent of leaders worry about AI risks, with nearly half of the organisations being vulnerable to cybersecurity threats.

In such a scenario, adopting responsible AI practices is a strategic imperative, as they enable organisations to systematically identify and mitigate AI-related risks early on, demonstrate enhanced credibility and build stakeholder confidence, while preparing for possible future regulations. The ISO 42001 certification is a key milestone as it can transform the way organisations manage AI systems by addressing the pressing need for robust AI governance in today’s dynamic digital landscape.

Ahmed Hamdan, CEO & Co-Founder of Unifonic, said: “We are honoured to receive this global certification, which highlights Unifonic’s relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to responsible AI practices. This remarkable achievement has paved the way for enhanced transparency, data privacy, accountability and fairness. It further marks a key milestone in our long-standing efforts to drive sustainable AI innovation, while enhancing stakeholder trust and ensuring regulatory readiness.”

Unifonic is one of the first companies in KSA and the MENA region to earn this exemplary achievement, which further highlights its commitment to building trust, transparency and compliance. It also positions the organisation as a pioneer in responsible AI governance, ensuring clear AI system documentation, protection of sensitive information throughout the AI lifecycle, as well as seamless delegation of AI governance responsibilities. Notably, this aligns with the Kingdom’s commitment to investing in AI and empowering institutions to adopt advanced AI systems.

The achievement was possible through a carefully designed strategy, wherein Unifonic evaluated existing AI practices against ISO 42001 requirements, engaged with accredited bodies for guidance and engaged able leaders to enhance its resources. In addition, comprehensive staff training, AI governance documentation and technical safeguards were also implemented prior to undergoing formal assessment by an accredited body.

Introduced in December 2023, the ISO 42001 certification requires the integration of AI Management Systems across the enterprise. This is especially important for key sectors like finance, healthcare and technology, where AI is used extensively. It promotes the implementation of AI solutions that prioritise ethics and transparency, while building strong stakeholder trust by demonstrating the organisation’s commitment to responsible AI practices.

