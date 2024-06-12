Egypt:- Unifonic, the leading conversational AI platform and SaaS (Software as a Service) provider in the MENA, opened its new office in Egypt, marking a crucial milestone in its regional expansion journey. Having proudly operated in Egypt since 2008, this investment reaffirms Unifonic’s ongoing efforts to enhance customer satisfaction by facilitating local support and innovative solutions.

The newly inaugurated state-of-the-art facility will house over 40 professionals and demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions with a local market presence. The expansion marks a pivotal leap in the tech player’s ambitious vision to become a world leader in software solutions while elevating the regional tech landscape. The new office is poised to promote collaboration and innovation, advancing excellence both regionally and internationally.

The inaugural ceremony was honored by the esteemed presence of Hossam Heiba, the president of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI). His presence underscores the strategic significance of this expansion, while reinforcing Unifonic’s robust relationship with local authorities and the regional business community.

Ahmed Hamdan, CEO and Co-Founder of Unifonic said: “The launch of Unifonic’s new office in Egypt is a testament to our long-standing commitment and strategic vision for regional expansion. Having been integral to the Egyptian market since 2008, this move reinforces our dedication to driving economic development and excellence within Egypt’s dynamic business environment. The new office located in Cairo Festival City will house a team of experts committed to pioneering excellence and innovation. The expansion was motivated by the rising demand for our services as well as the region’s favorable economic landscape. By collaborating closely with our partners, clients, and the local community, we aim to foster mutual growth and enduring success.”

With a strong foothold in Egypt, Unifonic leverages its extensive market experience to transform the regional landscape and build enduring relationships with clients across diverse industries. The company's commitment to growth is guided by a robust expansion strategy and a long-term vision for success.

