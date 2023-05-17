As a fast-growing provider of innovative, unsecured lending solutions to underserved markets across Sub-Saharan Africa, Unifi is thrilled to announce that it has opened its fiftieth branch in Africa.

This marks an exciting milestone as Unifi moves closer to its mission of bringing simple, affordable credit to one million customers by 2025.

"This milestone launch of Unifi's fiftieth branch is a big moment for us, reinforcing the group's dedication to delivering credit solutions through a synergy between technology and a personal touch," says Unifi COO Graham Crawford.

Unifi currently operates 39 branches in Zambia, eight in Uganda, and now three in Kenya. The newly unveiled branch in Kenya, located in The Mall in Westlands, is their third in the country, and their second in Nairobi.

Crawford notes that the company uses sophisticated data analytics and intelligent financial technology to offer credit products that are unlike any other similar products in the markets where they operate.

"Unifi's tech and touch approach combines the best of both worlds: the latest technology to streamline processes and deliver loans quickly, and a warm, welcoming personal touch that allows us to provide outstanding, responsive, customer service,"

"The combination of technology and brick-and-mortar branches allows Unifi to cater to the needs of various customers, whether they prefer a digital experience or a face-to-face interaction," he adds.

"Unifi's branches play an essential role in onboarding new customers. Our friendly agents are ready to help educate customers about our products and services, such as our self-service lending app, the Uniapp - a USSD-based app that allows returning customers to access loans, check balances, and pay instalments using mobile money. After the initial in-person check-in at a branch, customers can transact exclusively through the Uniapp if they choose," Crawford explains.

"While East Africa is au fait with mobile transactions, there are many customers who prefer to transact in person at a branch, or who want to speak directly to a consultant when they have a problem. The branches offer them that option," he says.

Unifi's commitment to excellent customer service is evident in the small, personal extras that set them apart, such as welcoming customers in-branch with a cool beverage and offering new clients a gift.

Since its inception over eight years ago, Unifi has managed to establish a strong presence across Zambia, South Africa, Uganda, and Kenya, growing its customer base by 43%, just over the past year.

As the company continues to expand, Unifi remains focused on its core values of unity, dignity, simplicity, and trust, helping customers achieve more, and move forward despite life's setbacks.

-Ends-

For more information, visit https://unifi.credit/