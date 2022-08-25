Asfour: Forsa has worked on seven schools in less than a year, touching the lives of more than 6,000 students

Amman, Jordan: Under the patronage of the Ministry of Education Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs Dr. Najwa Al-Qbeilat, Umniah inaugurated the playground of the Istiqlal Elementary School for Boys in Madaba on August 17, 2022. The playground, which underwent a complete restoration, is part of the Forsa initiative that was launched by Umniah at the end of 2021.

Attendees were welcomed to the event with a few opening remarks, which were followed by a musical performance by the Scouts and a mini tournament between the teachers at Lib Secondary School for Boys and Istiqlal Elementary School for Boys, with awards distributed to the winning team. Later, trophies awarded to the winning team and trees were planted around the school, which have approximately 500 students aged between nine and 14 years old.

At the event, Dr. Al-Qbeilat spoke of her appreciation for Umniah's tireless support of the education sector in the Kingdom as well as its work to advance it. Dr. Qbeilat went on to add that the Forsa initiative is directly in line with the education ministry’s efforts to create a stimulating and appealing learning environment for students, which advances their academic achievements and promotes their physical, mental and social health. According to Dr. Al-Qbeilat, the partnership between the Ministry of Education and Umniah is the ideal model for public-private cooperation, implementing projects that support and advance the education sector.

Also during the event, Umniah Head of Corporate Communications and Innovation Ziad Asfour said that Forsa is directly in line with Umniah’s corporate social responsibility strategy and aims to benefit the largest number of students, with the company’s support of the educational sector stemming from its belief in its role in advancing sustainable and comprehensive development. Asfour went on to add that Forsa has championed the physical, mental and psychological health and safety of students by creating a suitable and stimulating school environment for sports activities by restoring and renovating playgrounds at a number of government schools.

The inauguration of the Istiqlal Elementary School’s playground brings the number of public school playgrounds that have been renovated and repaired as part of the Forsa initiative to seven, impacting the lives of 6,000 students. Furthermore, Umniah’s work on the initiative will continue unabated, with the selection of another group of schools before the end of the year.

Umniah’s JD1 million five-year Forsa initiative was launched at the end of 2021 in cooperation with the Ministry of Education to renovate and repair public school playgrounds, as well as equip them with the needed sports gear and tools, offering children more inclusive athletic opportunities, especially vital after the lockdowns imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

-Ends-