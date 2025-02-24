A pioneering vision for UAQ’s beachfront, Phase 1 offers 442 residential units, including premium 1- to 5-bedroom residences with nature-inspired interiors reflecting the coast.

Strategically located along the pristine Umm Al Quwain beachfront, the development will feature penthouses, sky villas, and duplexes, with future phases including a marina, retail, and cultural venues, while creating lifestyle opportunities.

Dubai, UAE: Deyaar Development PJSC, the UAE’s leading real estate developer and property management company, has announced the launch of AYA Beachfront Residences its first-ever residential project in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain. This marks Deyaar’s expansion into one of the country’s most promising and picturesque emirates, bringing its signature blend of innovation, quality, and community-focused living.

Strategically located along the pristine Umm Al Quwain beachfront, the development is envisioned as an integrated community pillared on four key elements: residential, wellness, community, and smart living. Designed to cater to the growing demand for high-quality residences in emerging areas, it offers a blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience.

Commenting on the launch, Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO at Deyaar Development, said: “AYA Beachfront Residences, our first residential project in Umm Al Quwain has been designed to honor the stunning natural beauty of its location. We are grateful to the visionary leadership of Umm Al Quwain for supporting us in our endeavor to elevate the real estate landscape of the UAE. With this visionary project, Deyaar has once again raised the bar for world-class, sustainable, and value-driven developments while creating a new destination to attract global investors to the UAE. Reflecting our commitment to creating exceptional living spaces, this development offers a tranquil beachfront getaway with superb connectivity and excellent community living amenities that are ideal for families and investors while also creating local job opportunities and further boosting the economy.”

Phase 1 of the project will feature a collection of 442 premium residential units, offering one- to five-bedroom residences with nature-inspired interiors reflecting the coast, contemporary design that connects with nature, and private resort-style amenities for an exclusive living experience.

The development will also include penthouses, sky villas, and ground-level beach homes (duplexes). With a thoughtful design approach, AYA Beachfront Residences offers fluid architecture with terraces overlooking the ocean and historic sites, blending heritage with modernity. The project features premium finishes that elevate the living experience, including fully furnished kitchens equipped with high-end appliances. Each unit is thoughtfully designed with environmentally conscious materials, reflecting a commitment to sustainability while ensuring luxury and comfort. This attention to detail not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also promotes an eco-friendly lifestyle, making it an ideal choice for discerning residents who value both quality and sustainability.

The project will be a walkable 15-minute community connecting residential, cultural, and leisure spaces, with future phases adding a marina, retail, and cultural venues. while enhancing people’s living experiences.

Wellness and leisure facilities include a beach club, wellness center with Yoga center, spa, infinity pool and kids’ zone. The vibrant community hub includes cafes, dining destinations, and multi-purpose recreational areas. The project is designed for smart living, with integrated security, smart home features, a business center and smart parking.

AYA Beachfront Residences is strategically located just 40 minutes from Dubai Airport, providing convenient access for both residents and visitors. It is also a mere 20 minutes from Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah, ensuring connectivity to key emirates. Additionally, the site is in close proximity to the old town, rich in heritage and culture, offering a unique blend of modern living and historical significance. This prime location not only enhances the appeal of the project but also fosters a vibrant community that celebrates both contemporary amenities and traditional values.

With this launch, Deyaar continues to strengthen its position as a key player in the UAE’s real estate sector, offering investors and homebuyers an attractive opportunity to be part of a fast-growing community. The project is scheduled for completion in Q4 of 2027.

About Deyaar

Deyaar Development PJSC is a leading real-estate developer and real-estate services company, headquartered in Dubai. Since its establishment in 2002, the company has registered exponential growth to become an industry leader in the region, with a share capital of AED4.38 billion.

Deyaar is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of the region's property landscape. The company’s in-depth market intelligence, world-class services, and unrivalled property management support for communities across diverse portfolios have firmly consolidated its pioneering status in the region’s real estate landscape.

Combining excellence with a vision to create natural living environments while placing customers at the core of its strategies, Deyaar serves as a one-stop real estate solutions provider. Under this profile, its scope includes the delivery of end-to-end property development and property management services across the UAE.

Deyaar provides facility management services for its portfolio of commercial and residential units. The company spearheads an association management team to ensure the wellbeing of Deyaar’s homeowners as a key priority. Deyaar complies with the escrow legislation and relevant property laws in the UAE, and it is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority under reference number 15/07.

