Abu Dhabi: Umm Al Emarat Park has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Tadweer Group to raise awareness and empower the community to embrace sustainable practices.

Aligned with Umm Al Emarat Park’s values and core mission, the agreement will see Tadweer Group enhance the environmental consciousness among the community. In addition, the agreement underscores the significance of recycling and proper waste segregation for a more sustainable future within the heart of the community.

The MOU was signed at the parks Wisdom Garden, a space that is dedicated to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE’s legacy. The Wisdom Garden is a tranquil and peaceful space that invites visitors to reflect on Sheikh Zayed’s enduring and memorable quotes about the UAE, environmental conservation, and safeguarding the nation’s heritage and natural history. It stands as a tribute to Sheikh Zayed’s remarkable dedication to achieving harmony between progress and environmental conservation, reflecting the essence of this collaboration.

Commenting on the new partnership, Rasha Kablawi Group Communications Director at Sinyar Holding, spokesperson for Umm Al Emarat Park, said: “Our collaboration with Tadweer Group underscores our commitment to enrich our community with opportunities for an enhanced lifestyle, guided by sustainable practices and environmental stewardship. With a diverse range of activities and educational programs designed to engage people of all ages, we aspire to raise awareness, inspire action, and ensure that Abu Dhabi remains a leading global sustainable city.”

On behalf of Tadweer Group, Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness said: “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Umm Al Emarat Park, marking a significant milestone in our mission to inspire a culture centred on the 3 R’s—Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. By working closely with valued partners and our community, we’re taking strides toward a greener future. Together with organisations such as Umm Al Emarat Park, we’re amplifying our collective commitment to sustainability, paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable tomorrow.”

Guided by the shared core value of educating members of the public, the partnership explores a variety of pillars including community and digital engagement. Additionally, Tadweer Group will expand its waste management services to include pre-collection assessments, data recording as well as transportation of waste and recyclables post-collection.

As a park for the people, Umm Al Emarat Park invites guests to explore state-of-the-art facilities and in-park attractions, eco-friendly design and practices, experience a rich calendar of community events and coveted F&B vendors, educate themselves through recreation, and enrich their wellness with recreational activities held year-round.

-Ends-

\PRESS CONTACT:

Umm Al Emarat Park: Neimat Elkarib, UAEP@sevenmedia.ae

Tadweer Group: Sara Mousa, Corporate Communications Manager

Sara.mousa@tadweer.ae

About Umm Al Emarat Park

Umm Al Emarat Park, the largest green space in central Abu Dhabi, is a vibrant, family-friendly community hub. Originally opened in 1982 as Mushrif Central Park for ladies and children, it was renamed to honor the legacy of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF). The park underwent a comprehensive 24-month redesign and reopened in 2015

Today, the park is a prime destination to reconnect with nature, blending cultural heritage with sustainability. Designed to honor Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s vision, it promotes an active lifestyle, supports a healthy society, and celebrates local culture and traditions. Umm Al Emarat Park is guided by a vision that invites visitors to explore, enrich their lives, get educated and enjoy meaningful experiences. With eco-friendly initiatives and diverse attractions, the park encourages wellness, community engagement, and a strong connection to nature.

Website: www.ummalemaratpark.ae

Facebook: facebook.com/UmmAlEmaratPark

Twitter: @UmmAlEmaratPark

Instagram: @UmmAlEmaratPark

About Tadweer Group

Tadweer Group, part of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based holding company, is leading the way in promoting sustainable waste practices and establishing new benchmarks for the circular economy. The company’s strategic vision is aimed at revolutionising waste management by unlocking the value of waste.

As the sole custodian of waste management in Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group is committed to deploying advanced technologies and fostering strategic partnerships in support of the UAE's sustainability objectives, working towards its goal of diverting 80% of Abu Dhabi’s waste away from landfill by 2030. In addition to its commitment to Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group has ambitious international goals, striving to make significant contributions to sustainable waste management beyond the UAE.

For more information, please visit Tadweer.ae

Please see a link here to the locations of Tadweer Group’s Recyclable Materials Collection Centres, collection points, Reverse Vending Machines, and more.

PRESS CONTACT:

Sara Mousa, Corporate Communications Manager

Sara.mousa@tadweer.ae