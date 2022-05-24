Ultima Collection has announced a sustainability initiative in partnership with Oceanic Global, pledging to fund the removal of 1kg of plastic from the ocean for each night guests stay at their waterfront properties; Ultima Corfu and Ultima Geneva Grand Villa.

As plastic pollution continues to threaten our marine ecosystems, Oceanic Global is dedicated to providing measurable solutions to protect the world’s oceans through projects such as ocean clean-ups to remove plastic and other pollutants, ensuring a healthier marine ecosystem and ultimately a greener planet.

In addition to Ultima Collection’s contributions to Oceanic Global, guests are further invited to support this important cause by donating to the organisation. To support these generous donations, Ultima Collection has partnered with Heroe5, a bespoke digital platform which facilitates online donations effectively and efficiently on guests’ smartphones.

This announcement follows Ultima’s 2021 pledge to plant a tree for each night a guest stays with them, in partnership with the One Tree Planted organisation. This initiative saw Ultima Collection pledge 10,000 trees across Europe in locations affected by deforestation.

Commenting on the announcement, Michala Chatel, Managing Partner of Ultima Collection, said: “By partnering with Oceanic Global, we are providing guests with an initiative that will resonate with those staying in our waterfront properties as much as the One Tree Planted has with those in our alpine properties. Once again, it is with great delight that we launch this project by pledging a minimum of $10,000 across our sustainability initiatives in 2022. We hope there will be much more to follow.”

Simon Le Cossec, CEO of Ultima Collection, added: “Our guests deserve the best, and so does our planet. We know that our properties in Switzerland, France, and Greece benefit greatly from the natural landscapes they occupy, offering beauty and privacy in equal measures. It’s why we’re further stepping up our pledge to a sustainable future with the launch of this partnership with Oceanic Global.”

Cassia Patel, Director of Programs at Oceanic Global, has said: "Oceanic Global is honoured to be partnering with Ultima Collection through the Heroe5 platform to drive positive action for our shared blue planet. It is always inspiring to see sustainable business leadership and in particular to see businesses using their platform to spread both awareness and opportunities for direct ocean action. Ultima Collection is not only demonstrating their commitment to our collective wellbeing, they are also bringing their community along the journey."

-Ends-