Dubai, UAE: Ulta Beauty, the largest specialty beauty retailer in the United States, has opened its second store in the United Arab Emirates at Dubai Mall, in partnership with Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading international retail franchise operators. The opening marks a significant milestone in the brand’s continued expansion across the Middle East, following its successful debut in Mall of the Emirates earlier this year.

Located in one of the world’s most iconic retail destinations, the new Dubai Mall store introduces Ulta Beauty’s signature all-in-one beauty destination, bringing together an extensive and carefully curated assortment across makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. The store features a dynamic mix of prestige, mass, and emerging brands, alongside expert-led in-store services designed to deliver a seamless and inspiring beauty experience.

The Dubai Mall opening also welcomes over 20 new brands to Ulta Beauty’s regional portfolio, further strengthening the brand’s commitment to offering customers discovery-driven beauty retail. Exclusive highlights include Morphe, Sacheu, Orebella, Lolavie, Nadine Njeim Beauty, Snif, and Ulta Beauty Collection.

The curated offering also spotlights regional and international fragrance and makeup innovators, including Rosemin Beauty, founded by Dubai-based industry veteran Rosemin Manji and tailored for warm skin tones; Who is Elijah, the modern Australian fragrance house redefining unisex luxury scents; and Arcadia by Amna Al Habtoor, the Emirati niche perfumery brand inspired by contemporary city life.

Rebecca Jobo, President of Wellness at Alshaya Group, said: “We are proud to continue our partnership with Ulta Beauty as we expand the brand’s presence in the UAE with the opening of the Dubai Mall store. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class beauty experiences that inspire discovery and meet the evolving expectations of customers across the region.”

Kristin Wolf, senior vice president of enterprise strategy and new growth at Ulta Beauty said: “We’re pleased to open our second location in Dubai, especially in a premier retail destination like Dubai Mall. In partnership with Alshaya Group, this opening marks an important milestone in our broader international growth strategy and reflects our focus on bringing Ulta Beauty’s distinctive beauty experience, expert services and welcoming shopping environment to more guests across the region.”

Operated by Alshaya Group, Ulta Beauty’s continued expansion in the UAE underscores the brand’s long-term commitment to the region and its ambition to redefine beauty retail through innovation, inclusivity, and curated brand experiences.