Dubai, UAE – UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, announced a collaboration with OpenAI to build a ChatGPT connector integrating OpenAI frontier models with enterprise customer workflows, powered by UiPath enterprise orchestration, accelerating time to value and ROI from their agentic AI efforts. UiPath’s best-in-class agentic automation capabilities, OpenAI models, and OpenAI APIs will simplify AI agent development and deployment, allowing users to focus on business goals rather than complexities of the underlying infrastructure and enable process owners to build trust in their AI agents.

OpenAI models already power UiPath agents, including the latest update of GPT-5 available in UiPath Agent Builder. Together, UiPath and OpenAI are creating a benchmark for using computer-use models in agentic automation. This new benchmark makes it easy to evaluate and compare the performance of different AI models in interacting with computer systems. It enables granular testing of agent capabilities and provides a flexible, extensible framework – uniquely created for practical enterprise scenarios – that can be expanded with new scenarios as those agents evolve.

UiPath Maestro will orchestrate UiPath, OpenAI and other third-party AI agents in business processes and unlock the potential of Large Action Models (LAMs) for enterprise. Process owners can now build, manage, and optimize their business process using UiPath Maestro’s single pane of glass and still use the right agents for the task, accelerating their agentic automation.

Additionally, UiPath will empower ChatGPT users with automation capabilities through an MCP integration. Users can see available unattended automations, API workflows, autonomous agents, and Maestro workflows directly within ChatGPT Enterprise. As more organizations bring ChatGPT into their environments, UiPath can help accelerate AI automation[VI1] efforts when paired with enterprise-grade agentic automation and orchestration.

“Our platform helps enterprises at every step of their agentic transformation,” said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer, UiPath. “Whether identifying critical and repetitive processes or building AI agents and orchestrating workflows, we’re focused on enabling our customers to realize impact and ROI from their Agentic AI efforts. ChatGPT’s popularity and industry leading models, together with the richness of our platform makes it a natural fit for the many enterprise customers we share.”

“We’re moving fast on computer-use agents for enterprises, and evaluations are how we measure progress and set higher standards,” said Giancarlo “GC” Lionetti, Chief Commercial Officer at OpenAI. “Working with UiPath lets us deliver enterprise-grade evaluations and push the industry forward.”

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.

