The program is the first of its kind in Oman’s manufacturing sector

Salim Al Harthi: the program is a steppingstone for empowering young Omani talent in a technical field

Abdullah Al Shuaili: The Trainees will receive a UK and Oman-accredited technical certificate as CNC machinists

United Engineering Services (UES), part of Mohammed Al Barwani Group, has signed an agreement with the Technical & Administrative Training Institute (TATI), to launch an on-the-job training program for Omani diploma holders. This program will equip participants with international certifications in Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining and manufacturing.

Supported by the Ministry of Labor and facilitated by Oman Energy Association (OPAL), the program involves a collaborative effort from various entities. It will be rolled out in phases, starting with theoretical training at TATI, followed by practical experience at Injaz Sohar, and hands-on job training at UES.

Through this two-year program, selected Omani diploma holders will receive practical CNC machining training at UES and be prepared for roles as CNC technicians. The program also aims to provide graduates with the skills and experience necessary to pursue careers as future factory operation managers.

Engineer Salim Al Harthy said: “This program is more than just training. It’s a steppingstone for empowering young Omani talent in a technical field and helping them become future leaders in manufacturing.”

Abdullah Al Shuaili, Chief Human Resources Officer at UES, expressed gratitude for the support from OPAL and the Ministry, stating, “Each year, 10 Omani graduates will receive a UK and Oman accredited technical certificate as CNC machinists.”

Rashad Al Salti, Senior Manufacturing GM at UES, said, “Our facility will offer trainees real-world experience in manufacturing solutions for industries such as Oil & Gas, Water, Electricity, Marine, and Defense.”

Mr. Abdulrahman Al Alawi from the Ministry of Labor said: “This program is the first of its kind in Oman’s manufacturing sector, supporting Oman Vision 2040 by developing national technical capabilities for the economy. It’s a high-level technical certification, not only academic or research-based.”

This program is the second of its kind under MB Group. In 2015, MB Petroleum Services launched a similar initiative to train Omani graduates as drilling fluids engineers, which has since graduated over 90 engineers.

Engineer Mohammed Al Naabi, the CEO of OPAL added: “We are glad to partner with UES and the Ministry to empower Omanis in the Energy Industry. This program, the first of its kind with UES, will equip participants to lead in the manufacturing and development of solutions for the sector.”