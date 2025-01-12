Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology has officially welcomed students to campus for the Winter semester. The University is hosting both new and returning students, offering comprehensive programs across five Colleges: Business, Computing and Information Technology, Engineering and Technology, Health Sciences, and General Education.

The University organized Ahlan Welcome Week, a vibrant week-long event marking the start of the new semester. As part of the celebrations, the Student Engagement Department, a division of Student Affairs, hosted orientation sessions to welcome new students before the commencement of classes. During the sessions, students were introduced to the university's state-of-the-art laboratories and simulation facilities and had the opportunity to meet the experienced faculty and staff who will guide and support them throughout their academic journey.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: “We are delighted to welcome our students for the Winter semester. At UDST, we strive to provide an enriching and dynamic learning environment, supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team of faculty and staff. The Ahlan Welcome Week reflects our commitment to nurturing a sense of belonging and community among our students as they embark on or continue their academic journey. We are confident that this semester will be an inspiring and successful chapter for everyone.”

Furthermore, students had the opportunity to engage in different events including getting to know Student Counselling and Accessibility Services, discovering UDST student clubs, meeting the new, democratically elected Student Council, and many more activities.

Ahlan Welcome Week at UDST continues to evolve as a platform for developing meaningful connections among students while promoting their academic, personal, and professional development. This year’s event introduced new interactive workshops, community-building activities, and information sessions tailored to equip students with the tips to navigate their way successfully through their university journey.

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 77 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

