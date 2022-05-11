Doha: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar Solar Energy to develop collaboration opportunities that enhance education and support renewable energy and sustainability. The agreement was signed by UDST’s President Dr. Salem Al-Naemi and Mr. Salim Abbasi, Chairman of Qatar Solar Energy, in the presence of a number of College officials and a delegation from the company.

The MoU constitutes a strong base that explores research in the energy field specifically renewable energy. Qatar Solar Energy will participate in the University’s program advisory committee and will join UDST events and conferences that tackle energy audit and renewable energy. The University will consult with Qatar Solar Energy to equip many of its facilities and labs with the right sustainable machinery and tools. Furthermore, UDST students will be offered an internship program by the company.

On this occasion, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi said: “We are pleased to partner with Qatar Solar Energy. This collaboration is the start of a path that leads to a more aware generation, with greater knowledge of the planet and the needs of a sustainable economy as stated in Qatar National Vision 2030. UDST, the First National Applied University and the leading institution in technical and vocational education and training, works relentlessly for sustainability. We actively engage in green initiatives and foster a culture of environmental leadership among its staff, faculty and students. We have also created new programs in light of future requirements of sustainability. These unique programs will be available starting fall term 2022. They are expected to attract a big number of students who are looking to be well equipped for the careers of the future.”

In his speech, Mr. Salim Abbasi said: “Under the guidance of His Highness the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, God bless him, and in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 that aims to strengthen the human, social, economic and environmental development in the State, Qatar Solar Energy has made many strategic partnerships with leading international technology companies to put the latest technologies at the service of the energy, water and food security sectors in Qatar. Within this framework, Qatar Solar Energy has also signed several agreements related to research and development with many research institutions and universities and particularly today with University of Doha for Science and Technology to further enhance the integration between these institutions and the industrial sector. This approach serves the national economy and is a catalyst factor that can support Qatar into becoming a global leader in manufacturing renewable energy products and exporting to the international markets with the purpose of curbing global warming and contributing to the self-sufficiency and well-being of both regional and international communities.”

University of Doha for Science and Technology was officially established in February by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022. The University boasts 20 years of applied education experience as a College previously in Qatar, with world-renowned faculty and state-of-the-art facilities. Students enrolled in UDST will have the chance to experience applied learning in technology-rich classrooms, workshops, laboratories, and simulated environments. All curriculums are aligned to the labor market and the requirements of an ever-evolving economy.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology

The First National Applied University offering applied Bachelor’s degrees and Master’s degrees programs in addition to certificates and diplomas. UDST has over 50 programs in the fields of Engineering Technology and Industrial Trades, Business Management, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences, Continuing and Professional Education and development and more. The University is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art training facilities. UDST boasts more than 20 years of experience in Qatar; it started as a College and transformed into a university in 2022. The University is a destination in the state for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Its world-renowned faculty work on developing the students’ skills and helps raise well-equipped graduates that are proudly contributing to a knowledge-based economy and making the Qatar National Vision 2030 a reality.