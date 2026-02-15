Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) marked the International Day of Education by hosting a special event titled “Empowering Teachers. Inspiring Futures.” The event brought together educators, academic leaders, and education professionals to celebrate the vital role of teachers in shaping future generations.

Organized by the Department of Applied Education, the event highlighted innovative teaching practices and the importance of empowering educators as key drivers of sustainable development and lifelong learning.

The program featured a keynote address by Mr. Mehdi Benchaabane, Vice President of Qatar Foundation Schools, who spoke about the critical role of teachers in advancing educational excellence and supporting national development goals.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the University of Doha for Science and Technology, said: “At UDST, we firmly believe that empowering teachers is fundamental to building resilient education systems and shaping future-ready generations. Celebrating the International Day of Education reflects our commitment to supporting educators with applied, innovative, and industry-aligned learning approaches that contribute directly to human development and the strategic goals of Qatar.”

The event also included a series of Ignite Talks delivered by teachers enrolled in UDST’s Master of Science in STEM and TVET Education program. These short, dynamic presentations showcased innovative teaching approaches aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and emerging trends in STEM and technical education.

In addition, attendees participated in a poster presentation and networking session, where teachers presented applied research and classroom-based projects, fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration among education professionals.

Through this celebration, UDST reaffirmed its commitment to applied education and professional development, recognizing teachers as catalysts for educational transformation and societal progress.

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university specializing in academic, applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 77 bachelor's and master's degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The university houses 5 colleges: the College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences, and the College of General Education, in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who proudly serve different sectors of the economy and contribute to achieving human, social, and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

