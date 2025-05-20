Dubai, UAE: Careem brings back its popular Udhiya offering for Eid Al Adha in partnership with local meat supplier, Dhabayeh Al Emarat, for the second year in a row.

From 15 May until 4 June 2025, customers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi can pre-order their Udhiya meat through Careem Groceries, choosing to either receive it at home or donate it to the UAE Food Bank.

The service provides a seamless way to fulfill one of the most important religious practices in the Islamic calendar. Customers can select a goat or sheep, specify their preferred meat and cut type, and choose either delivery or donation - all with a few simple taps on the app.

Chase Lario, VP of Careem Groceries, commented: “Our aim is to simplify every part of our customers’ lives - including their religious and cultural traditions. Customers loved the ease and convenience of ordering their Udhiya through Careem last year, and we’re excited to bring it back to support this meaningful practice while also enabling charitable giving.”

Customers can pre-select the day for the sacrifice within all four days of Eid, with delivery scheduled for the same day. All meat is prepared in accordance with Islamic guidelines for Eid Al Adha and fulfilled by Dhabayeh Al Emarat. Pre-orders are available until two days before Eid.

Customers who prefer to donate their Udhiya to the UAE Food Bank - which has distributed more than 70 million meals since its establishment - can do so directly in the app by selecting the UAE Food Bank option, helping ensure that meat reaches families in need across the UAE.

To pre-order your Udhiya meat, download the latest version of the Careem app, and select ‘Udhiya’ from the app homescreen.

