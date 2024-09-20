Pioneering partnership to deliver record-breaking, eco-friendly educational facilities through advanced 3D construction printing technology

Doha, Qatar: UCC Holding, a leading construction and infrastructure company in Qatar, has signed a contract with COBOD, Denmark’s top manufacturer of concrete 3D printers, to supply the world’s largest third-generation 3D printers. These will be used to build schools in Qatar.

The signing ceremony took place in Doha with Mr. Ramez Al Khayyat, President of UCC Holding, and Mr. Henrik Lund-Nielsen, CEO and Founder of COBOD, along with other dignitaries and key stakeholders.

A World-Record Setting and Sustainable Initiative

UCC Holding and COBOD will collaborate to construct schools using third-generation 3D printers, covering 40,000 square meters. The project aims to set a Guinness World Record for the largest buildings made with 3D printing technology.

Sustainability at the Core

The initiative emphasizes sustainability. COBOD’s advanced 3D printing technology minimizes material waste and enhances efficiency by reducing concrete consumption. This is crucial in lowering the carbon footprint of the construction process. The schools will be built with fewer raw materials while maintaining structural integrity, making the process environmentally friendly. COBOD’s technology allows for automated concrete construction through improved designs that optimize the use of both concrete and reinforcements. The project aligns with Qatar’s sustainability goals as outlined in the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Mr. Moutaz Al Khayyat, Chairman of UCC Holding, commented, “This partnership with COBOD is a significant leap for the construction sector, not only in Qatar but globally. We always strive to adopt the latest technologies that contribute to sustainability and efficiency in our operations, and this project is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030. Through this technology, we are setting new benchmarks in sustainable construction and helping to reduce the environmental impact of our work.”

Mr. Ramez Al Khayyat, President of UCC Holding, emphasized, “This partnership with COBOD represents a major advancement for the construction sector in Qatar and worldwide. By integrating advanced construction methods, we reduce labor requirements, improve quality, minimize waste, shorten project timelines, reduce material usage, and cut carbon emissions, all of which contribute to environmental preservation.”

Henrik Lund-Nielsen, CEO and Founder of COBOD, added: “This collaboration with UCC Holding for the schools project is a significant advancement for the construction industry, pushing the boundaries of technology, project scale, and sustainability. 3D printing allows us to reduce waste, minimize material use, decrease CO2 emissions, and build in an environmentally responsible way.”

Project Details

According to the agreement, COBOD will provide expertise in the design, manufacturing, installation, and operation of the concrete printers. COBOD will also provide on-site training and technical support to ensure an efficient 3D printing process.

The construction of the two schools is scheduled to start in 2025. Each school will feature a two-story structure with a 100 x 100-meter footprint. Two BOD XL printers from COBOD, each measuring 50m in length, 30m in width, and 15m in height, will be used. These record-breaking printers will operate at high speeds, ensuring rapid completion while maintaining high standards of safety and sustainability.

About UCC Holding

UCC Holding is a Qatari international energy and construction company, ranked #42 on ENR’s top global contractors list. The company has a proven track record of completing pivotal projects in Qatar and around the globe, led by a team of skilled professionals.

About COBOD International

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, COBOD International is the world’s leading supplier of 3D printers for construction. With over 80 printers sold across six continents, COBOD technology has been used in some of the world's most prominent 3D construction projects.

