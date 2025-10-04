With the redevelopment works underway,

Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic: UCC Holding, on behalf of the JV partners and through its subsidiary Urbacon Airports, has signed five consultancy and design agreements as part of Damascus International Airport comprehensive redevelopment project.

Scopes include the redevelopment of the airport and all associated facilities — a phased redevelopment designed to reach 31 million passengers annually. This includes the refurbishment of existing terminals and buildings, as well as the design and development of a new five-star hotel adjacent to the airport, featuring 200 premium rooms, multiple dining and leisure facilities, and direct terminal access. The hotel will be managed and operated by by an internationally recognized hospitality brand, ensuring world-class service and guest experience.

Additionally, works are now underway across key infrastructure packages, including the beautification and enhancement of the Airport Road — a vital corridor connecting Lebanon–Syria border to Damascus International Airport— incorporating upgraded entrances and exits, improved safety and connectivity, enhanced lighting, and comprehensive landscaping. Together, these initiatives form part of a transformative, multi-phase redevelopment program aimed at creating a modern, efficient, and sustainable aviation hub that meets ICAO and IATA international standards.

UCC Airport signed the agreements with the following companies:

HESCO Hammada Engineering Services: Responsible for the design and rehabilitation of Terminals 1 and 2, as well as the design of the new Terminal 3 and all associated facilities. HESCO brings extensive experience across more than 25 major infrastructure and airport development projects in the region, ensuring technical excellence and international design compliance.

H’Collective: Responsible for the architectural and interior design of the new Damascus Airport Hotel. The scope spans all stages — from concept to construction design — ensuring an optimized layout and a premium guest experience. H’Collective has successfully designed over 20 hotels in partnership with leading international hospitality brands worldwide.

Dar Al-Handasah (Shair and Partners): As the Project Management Office (PMO), responsible for site supervision, design review and approval, oversight of design development, and verification of project schedules and interim payments, ensuring quality, safety, and timely delivery.

The scope also covers the study and enhancement of the Damascus Airport Road, including maintenance and connectivity reviews, and proposing both short-term beautification and comprehensive upgrade options in line with international standards.

Dar Al-Handasah brings extensive global aviation expertise, having contributed to more than 40 international airport projects across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

DG Jones and Partners: Responsible for contract management, cost control, and quantity surveying, leveraging a global portfolio of over 30 airport and aviation infrastructure projects, ensuring value engineering, transparency, and financial efficiency.

JV Elegancia Catering and Newrest Gulf: Overseeing the design and operation of the airport’s central kitchen and in-flight catering facilities. Both entities collectively bring experience from over 15 international airport catering and hospitality projects, delivering operational excellence and world-class service quality.

The Damascus International Airport Development Project is led by Urbacon Airports, in collaboration with Cengiz İnşaat and Kalyon İnşaat from Türkiye, and Assets Investments from the United States — uniting global expertise to deliver a transformative aviation gateway for Syria. Through this strategic partnership of international and regional firms, the project is set to establish world-class airport infrastructure that enhances connectivity, drives economic growth, and repositions Damascus as a key hub on the global aviation map.

