Doha, Qatar — UCC Holding (“UCC”) and PIPECARE Group (“PIPECARE”) today announced the signing of a joint venture partnership during the LNG2026 Conference & Exhibition in Doha, launching the JV UCC PIPECARE.

The strategic objective of UCC PIPECARE is to position the JV as the exclusive vehicle and preferred national contractor for pipeline integrity, inspection, rehabilitation, and related lifecycle services with the Syrian Petroleum Company (SPC) and all relevant ministries and authorities across Syria. The JV is intended to serve as Syria’s national platform for pipeline integrity and rehabilitation securing long-term, recurring service contracts and delivering end-to-end lifecycle services across all pipeline types.

National infrastructure focus

Oil and gas pipelines (including the Baniyas networks)

Water transmission and cross-country water pipelines

Drainage and sewerage networks

Future export pipelines and terminals

End-to-End lifecycle services

Pre-inspection cleaning and preparation

In-line inspection (ILI) and advanced diagnostics

Integrity assessment including fitness-for-purpose evaluations

Digital integrity enablement

Rehabilitation and repair execution

Emergency response and remediation planning

Localization, Job Creation and knowledge sharing

UCC PIPECARE will prioritize building permanent in-country operational capacity, including structured programs for technology transfer, training, and knowledge localization, with the ambition to create thousands of jobs through direct employment and local supply-chain development as operations scale.

Mr. Ramez Al‑Khayyat, President and Group CEO of UCC Holding, said:

“Through UCC PIPECARE, we are establishing a dedicated national platform to protect, extend, and rehabilitate Syria’s vital pipeline infrastructure across energy, water, and municipal networks. Our objective is to deliver reliable, long-term pipeline lifecycle services aligned with national priorities and infrastructure resilience, creating jobs and knowledge transform in the sector.

Dr. Khaled El‑Shami, Founder and Chairman of PIPECARE Group, said:

“This JV brings together project delivery scale and world-class inspection and integrity technology enabling a shift from reactive repairs to structured lifecycle integrity management. UCC PIPECARE will support safer operation, improved reliability, and sustainable capability through local talent development and knowledge transfer.”

Following the signing at LNG2026, the partners will progress operational readiness, stakeholder engagement with SPC and relevant authorities, and the rollout of priority inspection and rehabilitation programs aligned to Syria’s national infrastructure needs.

Media contacts

UCC Holding – Corporate Communications: info@uccholding.com

PIPECARE Group – Corporate Communications: info@pipecaregroup.comTop of FormBottom of Form