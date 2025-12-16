Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – UAE Banks Federation (UBF), the sole representative and unified voice of UAE banks, has emphasised that its technical and advisory committees constitute a fundamental pillar in the development of the financial and banking industry, and continue to play a vital role in supporting economic development and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for trade, investment, and innovation.

His Excellency AbdulAziz Al-Ghurair, Chairman of UBF, commended the efforts of the Federation’s technical and advisory committees, which bring together leading experts from the financial and banking sector to develop policies and initiatives that keep pace with the rapid evolution of banking and financial services. H.E. called for continued coordination among all partners and stakeholders in the banking industry, under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), to deliver secure and seamless banking and financial services to all customer segments, while ensuring full compliance with all relevant local and international laws, regulations, and legislative frameworks governing the sector.

These remarks were made during the annual meeting between H. E. AbdulAziz Al-Ghurair, Chairman of UBF, and the chairs of the Federation’s technical and advisory committees. The meeting reviewed the achievements of the banking sector in 2025, assessed the progress made by the committees and their alignment with the plans set by UBF, and discussed the committees’ strategic objectives for 2026. The discussions focused on raising banking standards, delivering best-in-class products and services to individual and institutional customers, and ensuring the highest levels of governance, transparency, and prudent risk management.

The chairs of the technical and advisory committees praised the achievements of UBF in advancing strategic priorities, including Emiratisation, sustainability, governance, digital transformation, financial inclusion, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). They affirmed the commitment of all member banks to developing further initiatives that support UBF’s vision.

The meeting also highlighted the UBF’s efforts, under the direct supervision of (CBUAE), and in cooperation with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), and Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), culminated in selecting UAE to host Sibos 2029, the world’s leading financial services event organised annually by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift). They noted that Dubai’s selection as the only city in the Middle East and Africa to host the event since its launch in 1978 reflects the global financial industry’s confidence in the UAE and its advanced banking sector.

The annual meeting of chairs of the UBF’s technical and advisory committees reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the standing of the banking and financial sector and consolidating the UAE’s leadership as a regional and global financial and banking hub. This will be achieved through ensuring regulatory compliance, keeping pace with technological advancements, protecting digital infrastructure, advancing digital transformation across the sector, and promoting sustainable finance.

Mr. Jamal Saleh, Director General of UBF, said: “Honouring the technical and advisory committees reflects our appreciation for their vital role in achieving the strategic objectives of the UBF. These committees are a key driver in advancing banking and financial services, as they provide effective platforms for exchanging expertise, insights, and knowledge among leading banking professionals, and for developing innovative solutions that meet customer needs and support competitive and sustainable business models.”

He added: “The technical and advisory committees enable UBF to develop and launch initiatives that help build a competitive business ecosystem, deliver high-quality products and services, and achieve sustainable growth, while adhering to global standards of transparency, governance, and regulatory compliance. This is carried out under the direct supervision of CBUAE, and with the full support of the UBF’s Board of Directors and the Advisory and Consultative CEOs’ Councils.”

He emphasised the importance of the technical and advisory committees, which comprise highly qualified professionals with extensive knowledge, experience, and diverse specialisations. Their work supports informed decision-making through comprehensive and specialised studies covering all aspects of banking and financial activity. He also praised the strong spirit of collaboration among the committees in advancing UBF’s vision, enhancing the resilience and strong performance of the banking sector, and contributing to the achievement of the UAE’s strategic priorities.

About UAE Banks Federation (UBF):

Established in 1982, UAE Banks Federation (UBF), the sole representative and unified voice of UAE banks, comprising 64 members of banks and financial institutions operating in the UAE. UBF advocates the interests of all its members and enhances cooperation and coordination between them in order to elevate the UAE's banking ecosystem for the benefit of members, customers, and the overall UAE economy.

UBF's mission and objectives are focused on representing its members and defending their rights and interest. UBF provides a platform for cooperation and the exchange of ideas and expertise among its members and plays a significant role in raising public awareness about the contributions of the UAE banking sector to the economic and social development of the country.

UBF has a 22-member Advisory Council consisting of CEOs and General Managers from member banks and financial institutions, which oversees the implementation of UBF's policies and activities. The CEOs Council also makes directional decisions through UBF's General Secretariat for UBF's 28 technical and 6 advisory committees, which in turn are tasked to discuss all issues relevant to the UAE banking and financial services ecosystem. UAE Banks Federation also includes a CEOs Consultative Council, which consists of chief executives of other member banks.

For further information, please contact:

Sooyin Lee

UAE Banks Federation

sooyin@uaebf.ae