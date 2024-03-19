Dubai, UAE — uBest, UAE-based recruitment solution, announces its launch to offer a two-way matching system powered by advanced AI and ML algorithms. Employers stand to benefit from a streamlined process, experiencing a 5x reduction in labor and time expenses. Simultaneously, job seekers can leverage the platform's swipe-mode app for an enhanced experience.

The UAE job market experienced remarkable growth in 2023, leading to a highly competitive landscape with an average of 282.9 applicants per job vacancy. Recruiters find themselves manually sorting through this influx, only to discover that 80% of the applicants are irrelevant. Additionally, a percentage of candidates are eliminated after the screening round due to insufficient English proficiency. uBest addresses these challenges by selectively presenting pertinent and verified candidate profiles through its database. The platform also offers in-app English proficiency tests for further assessment, ensuring that recruiters are presented with candidates whose hard skills are a definite match. Furthermore, uBest distinguishes itself by verifying candidate profiles upon registration, setting it apart from other job boards where unchecked profiles can lead to the creation of fake accounts. This not only aligns with the dynamic market needs but also results in substantial savings for employers.

For job seekers, uBest presents a user-friendly swipe-mode app that streamlines the application process. The standout advantage lies in the consolidated resume that users fill out in their profiles, eliminating the need to tailor it for each specific job vacancy. All skills are readily showcased to employers, and an algorithmic matching system ensures attention is directed to relevant candidates. Beyond this, the app ensures that job seekers won't come across listings that aren't suitable for their profile. The journey within the app is dedicated to choosing from a pool of highly compatible vacancies, aligning with their ambitions, and saving time by avoiding navigation through irrelevant positions.

"Thanks to the non-oil economy policy, the UAE's tech sector has seen a 20% surge in job opportunities, with a high demand for skilled tech professionals. Our solution prioritizes skills-based hiring, eliminating bias, and emphasizing objective qualifications. Now, securing a job match and interview is as simple as checking our app for just 5 minutes a day. We understand the pain of lengthy hiring processes, and our mission is to transform the game," uBest founder and CEO Daniel Avshalumov said.

In the future, the company is set to release features such as skills verification through partner testing, video-recorded pre-screening, and a formalized skills structure, further enhancing the efficiency of the job application process.

With an anticipated GDP growth of over 3% in 2024, the United Arab Emirates is poised to see a dramatic increase in available employment opportunities. The non-oil industries, including tech, telecom, and real estate, are the most noticeable examples of this expansion. In fact, 92% of all organizations are planning to recruit permanent employees, temporary employees, contractors, or freelancers in 2024. Riyadh is considered to have the highest employment opportunities, with 49% stating that the availability of jobs is good, followed by Jeddah with 38%, Abu Dhabi with 37% and Dubai with 34%.

About ubest

uBest a UAE-based recruitment solution, facilitates hiring with its two-way matching system. Driven by advanced AI, the platform aligns candidates with precision, considering factors like experience, skills, salary expectations, and cultural fit. This streamlined process significantly cuts company expenses, with a 5x reduction in labor and time. uBest focuses on skills verification, including English language proficiency, and is set to introduce a comprehensive testing system and video screening for an enhanced recruitment experience. Simultaneously, candidates benefit from an unified and simplified process.