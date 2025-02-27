With over half a million students attending school in the UAE in the first half of 2025, Uber School offers savings from 15% to 35%, making it easier for parents in Dubai to manage school commutes with more affordable and convenient rides with enhanced safety features

Embedded in the Uber Teens accounts, Uber School offers parental supervision and key safety features built into the service making it the ultimate solution for school commutes

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As the school year is now in full swing, Uber launched Uber School in collaboration with Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), a convenient and more affordable transport option designed for students (aged 8 and above) and their parents. Embedded in the Uber Teens accounts, this new product simplifies daily commutes by offering affordable rides with parental supervision and key safety features embedded into the service, making it easier for families to manage their busy schedules.

You can request trips via Uber School exclusively between 6 am and 6 pm, adjacent to regular school hours, to let students fit in their extra-curricular activities. The new service comes with an offer of up to 35%, helping parents save on their daily transport costs. Embedded within Uber Teens Accounts, Uber School allows parents to monitor rides every step of the way, ensuring their peace of mind.

How It Works: To request rides using Uber School, parents first need to set up a Teen account on the Uber app. They can do so by going to Account, selecting Family and Teens and then inviting their child via contacts. Once the child has completed a mandatory safety onboarding, they can request their first ride via Uber Teens. To opt into Uber School, parents can fill in this form. Once complete, they’ll be able to request a ride with Uber School, and can start saving!

Uber School is designed to provide flexible and reliable transport for Dubai based families, with enhanced safety features and trip packages with offers of up to 35% off when taking 10 trips or more within a week.

Key Features Include:

Real-Time Trip Tracking: Parents can follow rides live and receive notifications.

Parents can follow rides live and receive notifications. Safety First: Besides real-time tracking, parents also receive the driver’s name and vehicle details, PIN verification is enabled and audio recording is available on trips

Besides real-time tracking, parents also receive the driver’s name and vehicle details, PIN verification is enabled and audio recording is available on trips More Affordable Rides: Save up to 35% when taking 10 trips or more within a week

Carine Arif, Head of Communications, MENA at Uber said, “We designed Uber School with students in mind, ensuring an affordable, efficient, and reliable solution for daily commutes with enhanced safety features, leveraging our existing Teens product. Whether students are going home or school, parents can have peace of mind knowing they will receive real-time notifications and can follow along with live trip tracking every step of the way,” said.

She added: “At Uber, our mission is to reimagine the way the world moves for the better, toward safer, more reliable, and convenient transportation for all. We aim to provide a seamless service, that helps navigate the school year stress-free.”

In this regard, Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA, commented: “We are delighted to collaborate with a trusted partner in the ride-hailing sector and a company with a prestigious global reputation, Uber. This collaboration will provide a vital, reliable and safe service for school students and their families in the Emirate of Dubai."

Shakeri added, "The Roads and Transport Authority continuously strives to improve, develop, and diversify transportation options in the school transport sector, which is of significant importance to the Emirate of Dubai. School transport plays a crucial role in the educational journey of students across various age groups and is equally important to parents, as it provides a sense of security for their children’s daily commute to and from school. We are confident that the Uber School service will be a valuable and dynamic addition to the school transport sector, creating mutual benefits for both RTA and Uber."

With Uber School, parents in Dubai now have a reliable partner to make managing daily routines easier and more efficient, reducing both personal and traffic stress. As more students get into the swing of their busy school schedules before the year-end, Uber School offers a practical and cost-effective solution for hassle-free transportation.

