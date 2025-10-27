Dubai, UAE – Zofeur, the UAE’s home-grown first pay-per-minute, on-demand chauffeur platform, has accelerated its regional growth through expanded mobility services and the launch of Zofeur 2.0, a refreshed app designed for a smoother user experience. What began as the region’s first pay-per-minute chauffeur app now becomes a complete lifestyle mobility platform, helping individuals, families, and corporates move smarter, safer, and faster across the UAE.

Since its launch, Zofeur has redefined mobility by providing fully insured on-demand chauffeurs in under 10 minutes, with pay-per-minute or pay-per-hour pricing. Designed for individuals who value the comfort of their own vehicle, the brand has carved out a unique niche in the region’s transport scene.

Beyond daily commutes and after-party pickups, Zofeur has expanded its mobility service categories to include airport transfers and vet visits along with school runs, garage drop-offs, vehicle maintenance, inter-emirate travel and more, to meet the diverse lifestyle and commuting needs in the region for individuals, families and corporates.

Another new feature offered by the brand is its daily, multiple days, weekly booking and monthly full-time chauffeur service with launch of Zofeur Black, making Zofeur an all-in-one mobility solution while offering convenience, choice and flexibility for its users.

“Zofeur 2.0 isn’t just a new version of our app, it’s a new way for people to experience freedom,” said Bunty Monani, Co-Founder of Zofeur. “From morning commutes to school runs, after-party rides, and garage drop-offs, Zofeur now fits seamlessly into every part of your day. It gives users their most valuable assets back - time, control, and peace of mind.”

With growing demand for its mobility services across the UAE, Zofeur has witnessed triple-digit year-over-year growth in business since its inception. The recent expansion to Sharjah in 2025, is part of the brand’s strategic growth plan, reflecting its growing momentum and further cementing its position as a leading urban mobility provider across the region.

“The launch of Zofeur 2.0, our expanded services and cementing our footprint across further emirates in the UAE, is all a major step forward in our journey.”, adds Ishrath Hasmin, co-founder of Zofeur. “While we’re known for being a trusted on-demand chauffeur solution for daily commutes and night outs, we’re now going beyond this to transform into a lifestyle-focused mobility platform for our consumers. Our users want control, convenience and less hassle in their daily lives and that’s exactly what Zofeur delivers.”

Alongside its on-demand services, Zofeur Black, the brand’s premium chauffeur subscription, has also rapidly gained popularity. Offering monthly and annual plans, it provides a dedicated full-time chauffeur without paperwork and other hassles of hiring privately. Members can enjoy pause-anytime flexibility and a white-glove experience with trained, vetted chauffeurs familiar with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and now Sharjah roads.

As Zofeur transforms into a complete lifestyle mobility platform with Zofeur 2.0 and broadens its geographical reach with its expansion across further emirates, the brand continues to solidify its position as the preferred mobility partner for individuals, families, and corporate businesses throughout the UAE.

Zofeur 2.0 will be available when the app is newly downloaded on iOS and Play Store. Existing users can access the new Zofeur 2.0 app version by tapping this link and following the app store steps.

Please visit https://www.zofeur.com for more information. Zofeur is now available across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

About Zofeur:

Zofeur is a Dubai-based start-up founded by two friends, Bunty Monani and Ishrath Hasmin. Zofeur is the first pay-per minute chauffer service, currently available in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The platform offers hire of personal chauffeurs with no minimum usage commitment and has now expanded its services to Sharjah.

Zofeur can be used in several scenarios such as; to drop your personal car to and from its service if you are at work, to drive you safely home after having a few alcoholic drinks during late night parties or post work drinks, to drop your kids to and from school if you are unavailable and many more. Zofeur offers hassle-free solutions to maximize the use of your personal car. Through the application you can also remotely track your car.

