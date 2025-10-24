Supported by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund as part of UAE’s innovation ecosystem

Dubai, UAE – Smart Bricks, an AI-powered real estate investment startup based in the UAE, has become the first-ever PropTech company from the Middle East to be included in the Startup Battlefield 200 list.

Each year, TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield 200 handpicks the most promising early-stage startups from around the world, selected from thousands of applicants across sectors. These companies are given a coveted spot at the global TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 conference in San Francisco to exhibit, network, and gain exposure to investors, media, and tech leaders. Smart Bricks joins this prestigious cohort as one of only seven PropTech firms selected globally, and the first-ever Middle Eastern PropTech startup to be selected by TechCrunch.

This recognition reinforces Smart Bricks’ position as a trailblazer in real estate technology, with its platform delivering institutional-grade investment intelligence through AI models that analyze more than 1 million property data points. The technology simplifies and shortens the traditional real estate investment cycle, helping users go from property evaluation to investment in just a week, compared to months with legacy methods.

Mohamed Mohamed, Founder of Smart Bricks, said: “Smart Bricks empowers anyone to invest in real estate with the same confidence and intelligence as the top 1%. Being recognized by TechCrunch and selected to compete at Startup Battlefield 200 accelerates our mission to make institutional-grade investment tools accessible to anyone, not just in Dubai, but worldwide. This milestone brings us closer to a future where elite investment opportunities and AI-powered intelligence are available for everyone.”

“We’re incredibly thankful to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) for their continuous support, guidance, and belief in our mission,” added Mohamed.

This milestone comes at a time when the UAE is undergoing a $16 billion PropTech transformation, with Dubai fast positioning itself as a global real estate technology hub. Smart Bricks exemplifies the convergence of Middle Eastern real estate expertise with Silicon Valley-level innovation, backed by a founding team with experience across Blackstone, McKinsey, BCG, Amazon, and more.

Supported by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), Smart Bricks has benefitted from expert mentorship, visibility, and access to national innovation networks. The MBRIF Innovation Accelerator continues to empower local innovators with the credibility and connections needed to scale effectively and represent the UAE on global stages.

Smart Bricks will showcase its technology at TechCrunch Disrupt from October 27–29, 2025, joining a global roster of game-changing startups and engaging with top investors, corporates, and media.

About the MBRIF:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) is a federal initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance and is operated by Emirates Development Bank. Since its launch in 2016, the MBRIF has supported innovators through its first program, the Guarantee Scheme, which offers members access to affordable funding through a government-backed guarantee and without taking equity.

The MBRIF’s second program, the MBRIF Accelerator, was launched in December 2018. Aligned with the UAE National Innovation Strategy, the initiative aims to enhance growth potential of innovative businesses shaping the future of UAE’s economy. The MBRIF Accelerator offers world-class services and coaching to member companies to accelerate their business, elevate capabilities, unlock value and achieve scale.

Additionally, the MBRIF partners with the public and private sector to help facilitate growth, provide support, create opportunities and pave the way to success for its member companies in the UAE. For more information, please visit: https://www.mbrif.ae/

For press enquiries, please contact:

Tameem Alkintar

Weber Shandwick

Mobile: +971 56 149 1094

​​​​​​​Email: TAlkintar@webershandwick.com