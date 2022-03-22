Dubai, UAE: The UAE’s Cybersecurity Council has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Huawei to collaborate in the strengthening of local strategies and efforts related to cybersecurity. The agreement was signed at the GISEC 2022 cybersecurity conference taking place between March 21 – 23 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

As per the memorandum, both parties will work towards strengthening strategic collaboration in cybersecurity based on the Public-Private-Partnership model. This will help promote cybersecurity innovation, drive development in cybersecurity capabilities, and nurture a strong cybersecurity ecosystem.

H.E. Dr. Mohammad Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government, said: “We are excited to be signing this agreement with Huawei in line with our mission of developing a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and creating a safe and strong cyber infrastructure in the UAE. This step will also help drive our efforts to establish the UAE as a leading global hub for cybersecurity for the benefit of the nation.”

In addition, the agreement aims to create an open, transparent, and trustworthy environment between the UAE Government, Huawei, and other technology vendors.

Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer at Huawei UAE, said: “We are honored to be partnering with the UAE Cybersecurity Council. Huawei is committed to supporting the UAE’s efforts as the country accelerates its digital transformation journey. As cyber threats are continuously changing, our agreement with the Council will help us work towards providing a cybersecurity ecosystem that is safe and secure. This partnership will also help recognize Huawei’s long-term commitment to sustainable development in the UAE as a top digital hub globally.”

As part of the memorandum, both parties have agreed to work together in building visibility and promoting thought leadership in the area of cybersecurity, cooperating in the field of cybersecurity research and development through an independent think tank that both parties will establish, and jointly establishing a Cybersecurity Center of Excellence to deliver talent training that addresses the cybersecurity capacity-building needs for Emiratization.

The partnership comes as spending on security including hardware, software, and services is also on the rise across the region, predicted to grow 7% to USD3.76 billion in 2022 according to IDC.

-Ends-

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei