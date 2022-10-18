Dubai: In yet another unprecedented move taken in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the Emirate of Dubai has recently seen the launch of the UAE’s first-of-its-kind drive-through blood test service.

The new service will be provided by Unilabs, the leading Swiss diagnostic service provider, which has been ISO certified by the Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC), in collaboration with the United Medical Center (UMC) in Dubai.

The drive-through blood test comes as part of a package of services delivered by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in partnership with the private health sector to provide customers and community members with better and faster access to services while also maintaining high quality standards and a safe and healthy environment.

With the launch of the top-notch service, any customer (with an approved laboratory test application) can now undergo drive-through blood tests as recommended by the treating physician.

Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the DHA, stressed that the Dubai Health Authority is moving forward with carrying out its plan and goals to strengthen the health care system and add new high-quality medical services that meet the demands of customers to go above and beyond their expectations.

"The authority has always been committed to fostering its collaboration with the private health sector to benefit from the immense potential that private health entities may bring, thus upgrading the level of services provided, within a competitive environment that strikes a balance between the interests of the service providers and customers," he added.

For his part, Mohammed Daoud, CEO of Unilabs Middle East, said that the network's success in growing its business would not have been possible had it not been for the innovative and creative environment that Dubai provides, thanks to its increasing focus on entrepreneurship and excellence.

"The country's health care and diagnostic laboratory sectors are rapidly thriving and flourishing like never before. We therefore reaffirm our steadfast commitment to making the most of all our technical resources and expertise to support the laboratory system's production capacity and keep it up to standard," Daoud added.

"The launch of this unique service by Unilabs is in fact the result of continued coordination and cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA)," he noted, lauding the authority's facilities and support extended to ensure the success of the project.

Meanwhile, Dr. Omar Al Marzouqi, Chief Operations Officer at United Medical Center in Dubai, expressed his happiness with the launch of the new innovative health service in collaboration with Unilabs and with the support of the Dubai Health Authority, emphasizing that the common goal of the project was to render health services that make patients' lives easier and improve their quality of life. "United Medical Center (UMC) is fully ready to support all initiatives that would benefit the health of the community," Al Marzouqi said.

