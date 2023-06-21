Vault, the pioneering private wealth management platform backed by global venture capital firm Outliers VC, is set to revolutionize investment practices in the UAE through its state-of-the-art digital platform.

Recognizing the prevalent challenges faced by clients, Vault's founders leveraged their industry experience to address key issues and reshape the investment landscape.

"In the region, many clients were receiving inconsistent financial advice and being mis-sold investment products that did not align with their long-term objectives. For example, whole of life insurance plans sold as investments, or individual high yield bonds sold as capital-guaranteed investments.

Another common problem was that clients would be sold an investment by an advisor and rarely hear from them again," explained Sami Abdul-Hadi, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer at Vault.

With a population of 8 million adults, the UAE possesses total wealth exceeding 1 trillion USD, with financial assets accounting for 63.4% of this amount. Furthermore, 9.6% of adults possess over 100,000 USD, with an average wealth per person of approximately 122,841 USD. In context, around 177,000 individuals can be classified as USD millionaires.

However, the prevailing trend in the UAE is to hold the majority of financial wealth in cash, while the United States sees over 80% of financial wealth actively invested. This is primarily due to a lack of awareness and understanding regarding effective investment allocation.

Having obtained a regulatory license from the strictest and most stringent regulator in Abu Dhabi Global Markets, Vault aims to solve these problems by fostering lasting relationships and helping individuals secure their financial future.

Vault's investment philosophy revolves around generating a natural yield from a diversified range of income-generating assets, prioritizing long-term preservation, mitigating risks through diversification, and capitalizing on global opportunities to maximize investment outcomes.

In addition to advising clients on long-term diversification strategies, Vault offers exclusive access to thematic and private investments such as venture capital, artificial intelligence, and private real estate. With minimums as low as $60,000 in private opportunities, Vault seeks to democratize asset classes traditionally accessible only to ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Furthermore, besides providing passive monthly income, Vault offers the opportunity to earn 4.53% APY interest on cash, more than five times the average offered by banks in the UAE, without any lock-in periods.

As part of Vault's commitment to providing personalized support to each individual client, the platform remains invite-only. Upon joining the waitlist, advisors arrange a 30-minute discovery call to ensure Vault is the right fit for each individual's investment goals.

With a transparent approach that prioritizes clients' best interests, both in incentives and practices, Vault brings clients the best of both worlds: personalized advice and a suite of exclusive investment opportunities.

About Vault:

Vault is the first digitally-enabled private wealth management platform in the UAE, backed by global venture capital firm Outliers VC.

With a commitment to reshaping investment practices in the region, Vault leverages cutting-edge technology and a client-centric approach to provide personalized advice and exclusive investment opportunities

About Bilal Abou-Diab, Co-Founder & CEO of Vault

Bilal brings a wealth of experience and dedication to empowering investors in achieving their financial aspirations.

With an extensive career in investment advisory, he has a proven track record in designing robust portfolios and providing behavioral coaching to guide investors through complex financial landscapes.

As a CFA Charterholder since 2018, Bilal's passion for investment management and wealth advisory extends beyond his own practice; he has mentored and trained numerous high-performing wealth advisors, fostering a culture of excellence in the industry.

Leveraging his extensive knowledge and experience, Bilal is now at the helm of Vault, leading the charge in revolutionizing wealth management in the region through cutting-edge fintech solutions and a client-centric approach.

About: Sami Abdul Hadi, Co-Founder & CPO of Vault

Sami brings a seasoned perspective to the realm of wealth management for high-net-worth individuals. With a solid foundation in wealth management at HSBC, Sami honed a keen ability to navigate the complexities of risk-managed investing, creating strategic portfolios for an array of clients.

A deep-seated passion for behavioral finance and economics underpins Sami's approach to wealth management, enabling clients to bypass common behavioral pitfalls and remain focused on reaching their financial objectives.

This passion extends beyond just the realm of wealth management, with Sami applying these principles to the product design at Vault, ensuring an intuitive, bias-free user experience.

At Vault, Sami is central in driving the design and refinement of our product, blending cutting-edge fintech solutions with the nuanced needs of high-net-worth individuals.

Leveraging his extensive background and commitment to innovation, Sami ensures Vault remains at the forefront of revolutionizing wealth management.

