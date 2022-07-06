Food-tech startup’s App with a myriad of Arab food-geeks and micro-influencers ranks amongst the top 100 on AppStore within three months of launch

Dubai: Keeperz Networks FZCO, a UAE-based food-tech startup, recently launched their new app ‘KEEPERZ', the market’s first all-in-one marketing solution for the F&B Industry. The App acquired over 6,000 users in three months, generating nearly 3,000 transactions with a combined value of over AED 400,000. Furthermore, the startup onboarded more than 60 restaurants, including fancy restaurants in high-end hotels such as Coral Beach Resort and Bahi Ajman Palace.

KEEPERZ app is powered by Microsoft Azure, as the startup was induced in the MS4Startups programme last year when the App was still under development, equipping them with the latest technologies. At an early stage, KEEPERZ received unlimited access to personalised technical guidance from world-class experts.

With the app rating 4.9 and ranking among the top 100 apps in AppStore, Mohamed Thahir, Co-founder and CTO of KEEPERZ, said, “Having such an overwhelming response given the early-stage nature of our startup is exciting. Despite the fierce competition in the F&B sector in the UAE, we managed to achieve stellar results with zero CPA, minimal marketing budget and no institutional funding. This proves the strong product-Market-Fit of our recently launched MVP.”

With over 45 years of combined domain experience working in local & multinational companies on implementing business solutions, the co-founders have drawn upon their experience and worked closely with the local restaurants, understanding their frustrations & aspirations, identifying gaps in the market in order to co-create viable solutions that perfectly matches their underserved needs.

Amr Gamal, Co-Founder and CEO of KEEPERZ, said, “We digitise the WOM process and amplify its effect, establishing the restaurant’s happy customers as brand ambassadors. As our app users are always keen to share their pleasant dining experiences with others, we capitalise on their lifestyle by empowering them with our tool: the keeperz recommendation system. We further promote them with two-sided incentive schemes to stimulate positive viral reviews, leading to sustainable & organic customer acquisition.”

“We established our company in the Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Center (DTEC), an initiative of the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority. Dubai’s supportive climate for startups is one of the key success factors of our entrepreneurial endeavours,” Amr added.

Equipped with all marketing tools and techniques necessary to address the challenges of the F&B sector, the App enables its partner restaurants to run tailored promotional campaigns as per their business requirements, yielding tangible results towards profit maximisation.

Mohamed Hossein, Co-founder and Sales Director, said, “KEEPERZ app provides its users with a smarter way to explore new dining experiences, enjoy attractive discount offers, earn cash-back rewards, and inspire their peers by sharing authentic experiences. Local restaurants in the UAE consistently struggle to maintain popularity, given the industry's competitiveness. As we provide a next-generation all-in-one marketing solution for the F&B sector, restaurants can organically acquire new customers through WOM, increase visit frequency, establish customer loyalty, increase average bill size, and achieve optimal capacity utilisation.”

Available on AppStore and GooglePlay, the startup will unveil numerous app features in bundles over the upcoming 12 months.

KEEPERZ Networks FZCO is an F&B tech startup which provides UAE's first one-in-all marketing solution for the F&B Industry. With a hyperactive community of foodies, their app introduces a novel, digital word-of-mouth solution, establishing loyal customers as brand ambassadors. Currently based in the Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Center (DTEC), an initiative of the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, the startup plans to expand to Egypt and KSA.

