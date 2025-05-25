UAE – Dalands Holding, in collaboration with Marriott International and with the support of ‘Marjan’, the master developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the signing of W Residences Al Marjan Island. Set to open in Q4 2027, W Residences Al Marjan Island will be co-located with the W Al Marjan Island hotel, introducing a bold fusion of vibrant hospitality and elevated residential living to one of the UAE’s most iconic beachfront destinations.This milestone marks a new chapter in Dalands Holding’s expansion into the UAE, building on its successful track record of developing boutique resorts and high-end residences.

Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, added: “W Residences Al Marjan Island is a significant addition to our expanding portfolio of world-class developments on the island. We are pleased to welcome global brands like W Hotels and leading developers like Dalands Holding who have long-standing credibility as a hospitality-focused developer. This project will further enhance our position as a preferred destination for luxury living and investment, while enriching the cultural and economic landscape of Ras Al Khaimah.”

Saurabh Gupta, CEO of Dalands Holding, said, “We are delighted to introduce W Residences to Al Marjan Island; a development that embodies our vision for creating iconic destinations rooted in design, service, and a vibrant sense of place. Co-locating these 201 W Residences with W Al Marjan Island ensures an unmatched lifestyle offering, combining private, luxury living with access to exceptional hospitality services. These fully furnished residences, supported by a world-class hotel experience and direct access to the beach, is what sets this project apart.”

The residences will feature a range of exquisitely designed luxury homes, offering sweeping views and direct access to 130-metres-long beachfront. Each element of the development reflects the bold, irreverent spirit of the W Hotels brand, from cutting-edge interiors to the signature Whatever/Whenever© services.

A wide array of exclusive amenities is planned to elevate the living experience for the residents. These include an exclusive reception area, WET® infinity pool deck, a plush resident’s lounge, the brand’s signature FIT® fitness hub including a yoga studio, a beachside lounging zone, a mini ‘Screening Room’, and dedicated entertainment spaces for private events and parties. With seamless access to select hotel services, residents will also get to enjoy the best of both worlds — privacy and comfort at home, and the vibrant, social energy of W Hotels in the same premise.

“This launch marks an exciting milestone for Marriott International as we continue to grow our luxury residential footprint in the region,” said Sandeep Walia, Chief Operations Officer, Middle East & Luxury, Europe, Middle East & Africa – Marriott International. “W Residences Al Marjan Island reflects the evolving expectations of today’s luxury consumer — seeking more than just a home, but an immersive lifestyle destination. We are proud to continue our collaboration with Dalands Holding and Marjan to bring this bold new residential offering to life alongside W Al Marjan Island.”

The residences represent a seamless fusion of upscale beachfront living and contemporary luxury hospitality. Positioned along the island’s pristine coastline, this development is poised to become a landmark address and a symbol of refined lifestyle in the Northern Emirates.

About Dalands Holding

Dalands is a hospitality-driven luxury real estate developer with 20 years of expertise, creating exceptional resorts, hotels, branded residences and luxury real estate across India and the UAE. Backed by a team of seasoned industry professionals, the company has a proven ability to identify and unlock value in strategic land parcels, optimize project outcomes, and deliver exceptional value to its investors and partners.

About Marjan

Marjan is the master developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island, aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban, and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations for the emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

Legal disclaimer: W Residences Al Marjan Island are not owned, developed or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). Dalands Holding FZ-LLC uses the W marks under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.