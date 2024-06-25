Abu Dhabi: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has partnered with the Ministry of Education to facilitate the education of over 1,000 guests from Gaza receiving medical treatment in Abu Dhabi. The partnership aims to leverage innovative technology to provide the students with personalised and engaging learning experiences. This initiative follows a decision by the UAE Ministry of Education to establish a learning centre in Humanitarian City, Abu Dhabi, to educate more than 1,000 resettled students. The program is already underway and will run until 2025.

Under the agreement, Alef Education will play a key role in supporting this initiative by donating 1,050 smart devices to the learning centre and providing students access to its state-of-the-art platforms and content. Additionally, educators will benefit from Alef Education's data monitoring and reporting capabilities, enabling them to personalise the learning experience for each student.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Ministry of Education on this remarkable initiative to provide quality education to students who are guests from Gaza. We are committed to positively impacting the lives of the students and contributing to their bright futures by leveraging technology and educational expertise. This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing quality education and opportunities to underprivileged communities globally as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.”

As part of this collaboration, Alef Education will provide Ministry of Education-aligned content in Arabic covering nine subjects for grades 5-12. Students in grades 3-8 will also benefit from Alef Pathways, a student-centred, self-paced supplemental math program that provides a comprehensive solution to improve math instruction. Additionally, Alef Education will provide the Abjadiyat platform for grades 3-4 while offering supplementary math, English, and Arabic programs to all grades.

To ensure the successful implementation of this initiative, Alef Education’s Digital Learning Implementation Specialists (DLIS) will work closely with approximately 40 teachers, providing them with the necessary support and guidance to integrate the Alef Education programs into their curriculum effectively. Alef Education will also introduce the Alef AI Tutor as a pilot program to further enrich students’ learning experience.

This collaboration underscores the commitment of the Ministry of Education and Alef Education to creating an environment where every student has access to quality education aligned with the values and principles of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG).

-Ends-

About Alef Education

Alef Education is a global leader in education technology at the forefront of using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to create personalised learning experiences that transform the way the world is educated.

Alef Education and its products, the Alef Platform, Alef Pathways, Abjadiyat, and Arabits, have a growing presence in key education markets worldwide, including the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Indonesia, and Morocco. The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that use real-time data to drive improvements across the education system. Alef Pathways is a student-centred, self-paced supplemental math program. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that provides engaging and interactive content from kindergarten to Grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic language skills using AI.

Alef Education supports approximately 7000 schools, and over 1.1 million students use the Alef Platform.

For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com