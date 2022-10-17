Al Ain – The Office of the Associate Provost for Research at UAE University announced the research outcomes of the University based on the scientific articles published in Scopus-databased for the third quarter of 2022. The UAE University considers scientific research as the cornerstone for the development and prosperity of the nation. The university provides all the needed resources to foster creativity including favorable research environment, funding program, and state-of-the-art computational and experimental facilities.

Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad - Associate Provost for Research at the UAE university- elaborated that according to Scopus database where the results of research are evaluated through the number of publications, faculty members, researchers and students published 1,708 scientific papers during the period January - September 30, 2022. This represents an increase of 38.2% as compared to the second quarter of 2022. The percentage of original research articles is more than 70% of the total publication. Also, the percentage of literature review articles is 11%. The total number of citations of papers published during this period is 2,250, with a citation rate of 1.317 per paper.

Prof. Murad added that STEM colleges provided 64.75% of the total publications. The research outcomes of these colleges are based on advanced computational and experimental activities. The College of Science published 400 research papers, and the College of Engineering published 358 research papers, while the College of Medicine and Health Sciences published 348 research papers during the same period. The average rate of research publications per faculty in the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine is estimated at 4.50, while the rates in the Colleges of Science, Information Technology, and Engineering are 3.88, 3.81, 3.51, respectively.

He also added that the research centers at the UAE University have produced a good number of research papers. The National Water and Energy Center published 124 research papers, while Zayed Bin Sultan Center for Health Sciences researchers published 57 research papers.

Dr. Ahmed Murad confirmed that the university research strategy focuses on the quality of outcomes and impactful research. 1056 papers were published in the top 25% journals, which is equivalent to a percentage of 61.8%. He added that the UAE University offers a stimulating environment for creativity and innovation in a way that helps faculty members, researchers, students and employees to protect their innovative ideas. The total number of patents granted so far is 222, of which 19 patents were granted during the period January - September 30, 2022.

