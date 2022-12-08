Al Ain : To achieve the research and educational strategy of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), which aims to build partnerships and enhances the university international reputation, Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad - Associate Provost for Research paid a visit to Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University in Al-Khobar, Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to discuss possible future research and educational cooperation.

Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad explained that the Gulf and regional cooperation is among the top priorities of the UAEU in order to enhance the educational and research outcomes and identify the best practices. Such research collaboration will enable UAEU to provide innovative and creative solutions for the regional problems. It will help the university to achieve its vision to become a research-intensive university and meet the future aspirations of the country.

Prof. Ahmed Murad emphasized that the university devotes great importance to educational and research partnerships within the educational system in order to enhance the university regional and global position. This would allow for sustainability in research outcomes. We are also working through these partnerships to identify common opportunities to advance our research and innovation.

Earlier, Dr. Faisal Al Enezi, Vice President of Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University for Academic Affairs, received Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad. They discussed possible means for joint cooperation between the two academic institutions and identified strategic priorities to achieve effective cooperation. They also identified KPIs that are reviewed periodically. In addition, they discussed a number of cooperation initiatives, including joint research funding programs between the two universities and SDGs student research empowerment projects. Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University also presented the university academic programs and the preparation program. Finally, Prof. Ahmed Murad visited Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University facilities, including educational and research labs, robotics lab, cybersecurity lab, moot courtroom, library, in addition to the Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd Center for Futuristic Studies.

