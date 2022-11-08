The digital payroll and foreign payments solution for companies and employees in the United Arab Emirates is now a member of The British Business Group which describes itself as an active, intuitive and content rich voice of the British business community in the Dubai region.

The BBG works closely with strategic industry partners, sponsors and members to remain relevant and agile in a fast changing UAE market, with founding sponsors of Emirates, Jumeirah Group, Motivate Media and HSBC. They welcome Dubai-based British businesses, UK PLCs, financial institutions, other professional standards groups and British expats working in international companies.

NOW Money was set up by British based Katharine Budd and Ian Dillon which secured their acceptance into the BBG.

On the membership, Co Founder Katharine comments: “The BBG offers a range of initiatives which are not only beneficial to NOW Money as a business but also to our employees through the events, mentoring and constant knowledge share on industry and global impact issues. We are excited to see where this membership takes us.”

“As a company who focuses on equal access to financial services as well as improving employee welfare, our membership means we can share the importance of our mission for financial inclusion with influential players in the region.”

Katy Holmes, General Manager from British Business Group comments: “We are thrilled to welcome NOW Money as members to the BBG. They will now have access and exposure to an established and diverse British business community across multiple sectors, with opportunities to gain focused, sector-specific, actionable insights through events and increase their local market footprint.”

Wider benefits of the group include member to member introductions, networking, brand exposure and company listing in the BBG directory. Other new members include Jaguar Land Rover and Grand Mecure Hotel, with the BBG’s Annual Partners including FedEx and AHR Group.

About NOW Money

NOW Money works with GCC companies as a payroll service. Every company receives the easy-to-use NOW Money payroll portal, and every employee receives a NOW Money account, and the NOW Money app, which gives them the ability to remit money overseas safely and quickly at low cost.

NOW Money has won over 20 awards internationally for financial inclusion and is backed by the world’s best-known fintech venture capital funds, banks and regulators.