Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) collaborates with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) to boost national industrial capacity in 4IR technologies

Training program is part of MoIAT’s efforts to enhance collaboration and exchange between the public, private, and academic sectors

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Industrial leaders in the UAE have participated in the second edition of Industry 4.0 and AI for Industrial Leaders, a professional training program delivered as part of a collaboration between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).

The four-day program is designed to develop knowledge and skills in the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in industry and aims to enhance the nation’s industrial capacity through Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies.

Now in its second year, the program provides decision makers with the necessary technical knowledge to harness the power of AI in industry by determining optimum 4IR adoption strategies. The skills gained allows leaders accelerate industrial transformation within their organizations.

“We were delighted to host some of the nation’s top industrial leaders alongside MBZUAI following the success of the first training in December,” said Mohammed Al-Qasim, Director of Science and Technology Adoption and Development at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

“Part of our mission is to help national industrial companies unlock the full potential of 4IR solutions by bringing together the public, private, and academic sectors. By arming industrial leaders with skills and knowledge we are boosting the country’s industrial capacity and accelerating its transformation. These trainings is just one part of our broad strategy to promote the adoption of advanced technology and increase the industrial sector’s contribution to national GDP.”

Sultan Al Hajji, Vice President for Public Affairs and Alumni Relations at MBZUAI, said: “It was a pleasure working with MoIAT to develop and host the second edition of the Industry 4.0 and AI For Industrial Leaders training program. Programs such as these are helping leaders to understand the importance of AI systems in improving the quality of industrial inputs and increasing regional and international competitiveness.

“AI today has a significant impact on every industry, from product development to manufacturing to service delivery and policymaking. AI has become an integral tool for the delivery of the national priorities and vision in line with the UAE’s AI Strategy, to become the world leader in AI by 2031. MBZUAI is honored to play a key role in this and is already well on its way to helping the industrial sector to innovate and to adopt AI technology. We are looking forward to being part of the upcoming editions and strengthening our partnership with MoIAT through developing such significant programs.”

The training’s objectives are aligned with UAE Industry 4.0, which aims to raise the level of industrial productivity in the nation by 30 percent and add AED 25 billion to the national economy over the next 10 years. The initiative is designed to accelerate the integration of 4IR solutions and applications across the UAE’s industrial sector, enhancing industrial competitiveness, increasing productivity and efficiency, enhancing quality, and creating new jobs.

The program raises awareness of Industry 4.0’s core elements, key concepts, trends, and values to understand its impact. Attendees gain an understanding of Industry 4.0 and the role of AI in industry and acquire the necessary knowledge and methods to incorporate Industry 4.0 in their companies. The participants were asked to frame four industrial challenges and create innovative solutions using the resolutions of Industry 4.0 and AI technologies.

Participants in the training program included leaders involved in various industry verticals and leaders looking to deploy AI in product development, service delivery, and decision-making. Leaders came from areas most likely to be impacted from by AI, including manufacturing and industry executives and leaders, manufacturing business owners, and digital transformation leaders in industry.

Industry 4.0 and AI for Industrial Leaders launched as part of the industry 4.0 roadmap in 2021. The initiative aligns with the UAE leadership’s vision outlined in the principles of the 50.

This year’s program saw input from a range of experts, trainers and speakers including: Saqr Binghalib, Director of UAE Artificial Intelligence Office; Tariq Al Hashmi, MoIAT Head of Technology Adoption; Professor Abdulmotaleb ElSaddik, MBZUAI Acting Department Chair and Professor of Computer Vision; Mohammad Yaqub, MBZUAI Assistant Professor of Computer Vision; Dr. Ahmed Dabbagh, MBZUAI Director of Professional Services; Dr. Abdel Kader Es Slami, Head of AI and Smart Data, e&; Fahmi Al Shawwa, Founder and CEO, Immensa Additive Manufacturing, Madhu Hosadurga, Global VP of Artificial Intelligence, Schneider Electric; Nouman Qaiser, Unilever Supply Chain Digital Transformation Manager; and Yasser Ahmed, Schneider Electric MENA Director of Business Development, IoT and Digital.

