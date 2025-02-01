H.E. Mohammed Al Shehhi:

The “Authors from the UAE” initiative reflects the Council’s vision to empower the publishing industry, nurture national talent, and enrich the global literary scene with Emirati content

initiative reflects the Council’s vision to empower the publishing industry, nurture national talent, and enrich the global literary scene with Emirati content The initiative strengthens our dialogue with the international community through the voices and writings of Authors from the UAE.

Our goal is to present Emirati content that reflects the dignified image of the UAE and conveys our values and identit

H.E. Maitha Al Suwaidi:

The Authors from the UAE initiative is a strategic move toward fostering partnerships that empower Emirati creators to share their works globally

initiative is a strategic move toward fostering partnerships that empower Emirati creators to share their works globally The UAE highlights its media contributions through initiatives that strengthen its role as a hub for talent and purposeful media content

Dubai, UAE, The UAE Media Council and ELF Publishing have launched the Authors from the UAE initiative as part of a strategic partnership to strengthen the Emirati content industry and support national talent in showcasing their creativity globally.

This initiative aligns with the Council’s ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency and capabilities of national professionals, elevate the quality of Emirati media content, and expand its international reach.

The signing ceremony was held during the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in the presence of His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the UAE Media Council; Her Excellency Maitha Majid Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Media Strategy and Policy Sector at the UAE Media Council; and Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation, Director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, and Managing Director of ELF Publishing.

His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the UAE Media Council, said that the “Authors from the UAE” initiative aligns with the Council’s strategy to foster the growth and prosperity of the publishing industry. It also aims to strengthen the UAE’s position on the global media landscape by uniting efforts with relevant entities to enhance the competitiveness of national talents and enrich the global literary canon with Emirati content.

He said, “This initiative marks a significant step toward empowering Emirati creators to share their works globally, showcasing the excellence of their intellectual contributions. We are committed to translating national content into multiple languages and expanding its global reach in a manner that reflects our dignified image, conveys our values and identity, and fosters dialogue with the international community through the voices and writings of Emirati writers.”

Her Excellency Maitha Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Media Strategy and Policy Sector at the UAE Media Council, highlighted the Council’s commitment to establishing effective communication channels with writers and publishers in the UAE. She said, “We aim to build strategic partnerships and launch innovative initiatives that offer Emirati creators and publishers opportunities to share their intellectual works and creations with the world, which reflects the diversity of media production and the high quality that characterises the UAE.”

H.E. Al Suwaidi affirmed the UAE’s dedication to enhancing its cultural contributions on the global stage, emphasising the crucial role of partnerships in empowering Emirati creators to establish a worldwide presence.

She added, "The UAE continues to implement its strategy of exporting exceptional media content, reinforcing its position as a global hub for talent and a beacon for purposeful media content."

Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation, Director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, and Managing Director of ELF Publishing said: “Stories have always been an integral part of the fabric of Emirati society and have nourished many generations. At ELF Publishing, we believe that these stories are a national treasure that deserves to be shared with the world. Through our strategic partnership with the UAE Media Council, we seek to achieve this goal. This partnership is not merely a collaboration, it’s a testament to the shared vision we have toward preserving our rich literary heritage and underscoring our commitment to providing opportunities for Emirati and local talents to shine on the global stage. We believe that literature is a universal language that has the ability to transcend cultural barriers and build bridges of communication between nations.”

Under the partnership agreement with ELF Publishing, the UAE Media Council will sponsor and support Emirati talents, facilitating their participation in regional and international book fairs in alignment with national directives to enhance the global presence of literary content. The agreement ensures the provision of necessary support to promote the works of Emirati authors, connecting them with publishers, agents, and the public, thereby expanding their reach and showcasing their creativity on the international stage.