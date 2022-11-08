DUBAI: Conares, the second largest steel manufacturer in the UAE, welcomed a high-level delegation from the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology at its headquarters in Jebal Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) recently.

This delegation led by HE Abdulla Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Growth Sector, and HE Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Acceleration Sector, took a tour of Conares’ multiple manufacturing plants in JAFZA.

Mr. Bharat Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Conares, received the delegation, taking them through the journey of Conares, an industrial major working with a ‘Make it in The Emirates’ program in alignment with the development goals of the nation’s wise leadership.

Commenting on the delegation’s visit, Mr. Bharat Bhatia, said, “We are extremely proud to host the high-level delegation from the Ministry of Industry at our headquarters and take them though our plants that make Conares the only private and one of the largest steel manufacturers in the UAE. Conares has an installed capacity to produce 1.5 million tonnes of steel products annually with the current market value for its assets estimated at AED 2.5 billion and exporting to 26 countries across six continents.”

“This visit reflects the unending help we have been receiving from the UAE government. The diligent efforts of the authorities and different departments have helped us create our huge success in the industry. The delegation has ensured its additional support that would help us further contribute to the development of the manufacturing sector. This is a result of the steel products ‘made in Emirates’ gaining market-wide acceptance and being the preferred choice of many prestigious projects in the country today,” he added.

“We have always aligned our model to bolster the industrial goals of the nation and consistently worked towards making each one of them a reality. We are operating in line with the UAE’s industrial strategy that aims to raise the manufacturing sector’s contribution to maintaining an industrial identity to support domestic products and promote the sector globally,” Mr. Bhatia said.

He added, “Conares currently aims to increase its installed capacity up to three million tonnes by the year 2030. The way Conares is able to develop its export markets is in line with the vision for developing the three million production capacity.”

“We, at Conares, are also excited and pleased to announce that we have achieved a milestone dispatch of our entire range of products totalling 80,000 metric tonnes in October 2022, which is the highest volume ever recorded in a single month. All credit goes for this goes to our stakeholders including the relevant ministries, port authorities, and other partners,” Mr. Bhatia further said.

He says that Conares is proud of having the opportunity to be part of several initiatives of the UAE’s government. Multiple public sector projects helped reinforce its front-running position in the UAE’s industrial sector.

Conares has been part of mega projects like the Etihad Rail, Abu Dhabi Midfield Terminal, Expo 2020, Dubai Metro, Dubai Opera, and Museum of The Future, to name a few. The company is among the top steel rebar mills operating round the clock to serve the UAE’s upcoming projects in infrastructure development and industrial sectors.

Conares has been in the steel industry since its inception in 1988 with its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility headquartered in Jafza since 2000. Conares has been recognized as a premier producer of quality steel in massive quantities from Dubai, the strategic hub between the East and the West.

“The growth of Conares as a steel manufacturer has remained on a buoyant trajectory for more than three decades of its operations, helping it cross significant growth milestones in the steel industry. The company has set new benchmarks in the steel industry through its commitment to quality, excellence and service standards,” Mr. Bhatia concluded.

-Ends-

About Conares

With its foothold securely placed in the steel industry, Conares is the one of the largest and the only private steel manufacturers in the region. Since its inception in 1988, Conares initially focused on steel trading. Having built extensive partnerships with renowned steel plants across the world, it brought the world-best competencies to the region, by setting up its own state of art manufacturing facility in UAE. The company earmarked AED 200 million towards expansions by the year 2020. Being a 100 per cent privately owned entity, the company assets exceed US$300 million of investments in the UAE.

As the Middle East focuses on development, Conares serves as the perfect partner to meet the growing industry requirements for steel rebars, pipes and color coated coils. A diversified and full-fledged manufacturing facility based in the UAE, the strategic hub between the East and the West, Conares today is the premier producer of quality steel products for wide-ranging needs, having a total manufacturing capacity of 1,000,000 MT annually. Conares earned various international product certifications for its various steel products, which it serves in the fledgling construction industry in the region and abroad. Meanwhile, its on-going efforts in streamlining its manufacturing operations to be safe for its employees and community have earned the company its sustainability certification from UK CARES Sustainability Scheme.

From its central location in Dubai, UAE; Conares serves an extensive network of clientele including pre-engineering companies, steel trading companies and construction majors not in the Middle East but across wider markets that are easily accessed from its headquarters. Led by a team of experienced and skilled professionals, Conares today employs more than 500 people. Conares has set new benchmarks in the steel industry through its commitment to quality, excellence, and service standards. A trusted name in the industry, Conares is led by the vision to support the region’s infrastructure development by providing world-class steel products through long-term partnerships. At Conares every business partnership, each product, every process, and any aspect of service is defined by three core values – Trust, Quality & Strength.

For media queries, please contact:

Pradyuth Ramkishore

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, U.A.E.

Email: pradyuth@watermelonme.com