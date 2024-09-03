Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Future Food Foundry (3F), a UAE-headquartered agri-food technology company, has announced a significant investment in NextGen Farms (NGF) and Sustenir Group. This strategic deal, worth over USD 20 million dollars, will merge the two companies to create the largest plant superfood ecosystem in Singapore. Having already invested in multiple UAE-based agri-food technology companies, Future Food Foundry is now looking to expand its operational presence and become the leading agri-tech firm in MENA and Asia-Pacific.

Operating under the Sustenir brand, the combined entity aims to revolutionize food sustainability and significantly enhance food security in Singapore. By leveraging advanced controlled environment farming techniques and innovative superfood production, the region will benefit from a steady supply of locally grown, nutrient-rich superfoods, contributing to enhanced food security and sustainable agriculture practices.

"Future Food Foundry is committed to leading the way in sustainable controlled environment agriculture and food innovation. This investment underscores our dedication to bringing cutting-edge agri-food technology to the markets of our presence. We are excited about the potential of this merger to transform food production and availability in the region," said Leo Musatov, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Future Food Foundry.

NextGen Farms specializes in using cutting-edge controlled environment farming technologies to cultivate a range of nutritionally superior crops, including superfoods like kale and spinach. “Our mission has always been to transform agriculture through innovative, high-tech solutions. This merger with Sustenir enables us to synergize NextGen Farms’ state of the art systems with Sustenir’s superfoods platform,” said Balajee Potala, Founder of NextGen Farms.

“Sustenir is a pioneer in growing and bringing superfoods to consumers. Having developed the superfood salads category through favorites such as Kinky Kale and Kalming Kale, we are excited to deepen our innovation capabilities and broaden our portfolio through this merger with NextGen Farms,” said Jack Moy, Chief Executive Officer of Sustenir Group. “The demand for sustainable and functional superfoods will continue to grow and we can play a larger role to benefit communities.”

Founded in June 2022 in Dubai, UAE, Future Food Foundry (3F) develops, builds, manages, and distributes advanced high-tech solutions for sustainable superfoods, controlled environment agriculture, and alternative proteins. The company focuses on developing R&D, production, and distribution facilities in partnership with local government agencies in the UAE and Singapore, with plans to establish additional operating hubs in the MENA region and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, please visit https://futurefoodfoundry.com/

About The Future Food Foundry

Future Food Foundry (3F) is an agri-food technology firm dedicated to developing, building, managing, and distributing advanced high-tech solutions for sustainable plant superfoods, controlled environment agriculture and alternative proteins. As part of the UN-led global effort to boost food sustainability, 3F is committed to fostering a more sustainable and resilient food system.

The management team at 3F has established strong partnerships with highly advanced food tech companies in Europe, UAE, Australia and Singapore. The company is deploying an aggressive growth strategy to expand these scalable food solutions across Asian, Middle Eastern, and African markets. The focus is on developing cutting-edge R&D and production facilities, and innovative go-to-market strategies in the UAE and Singapore, in collaboration with local government agencies. Future expansions will include setting up operating hubs in the MENA and Asia-Pacific regions.

About NextGen Farms

Founded in 2020 by Balajee Potala, Singapore-headquartered NextGen Farms (NGF) is poised to revolutionize agriculture with its high-tech controlled environment farming. This innovative approach allows NGF to develop technologies to cultivate delicious, nutritionally superior leafy greens, including superfoods like kale and spinach. The company’s technology solutions aim to not only enhance food resilience in cities like Singapore, but also provide healthier options for people and the environment. The company’s focus on eco-friendly practices and resource optimization promises to transform agriculture for a greener future.

NGF is constructing a fully automated farm-factory in Sungei Tengah Road, optimized for growing a diverse range of plant superfoods, including leafy greens, Asian greens, and herbs. This facility can simultaneously grow 11 different types of crops, achieving annual volumes of up to 1,500,000kg. The advanced growing method enables much higher yields than previously thought possible, thanks to a unique combination of environmental factors, unique seeds, and continuously moving growing lines with flexible plant spacing. All work phases, from seeding to harvesting and packing, are automated, ensuring the highest possible labor productivity and superior quality. The farm-factory is designed to minimize the risk of infection by eliminating routine tasks inside the greenhouse, thereby negating the need for pesticides and maximizing quality.

About Sustenir Group

Sustenir is a B Corp certified, pioneering fresh superfood company on a mission to revolutionize diets and nourish both people and the planet. Sustenir offers a diverse range of nutrient-rich, flavorful produce, making it easy for consumers to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Utilizing controlled environment agriculture, Sustenir currently grows annually more than 150,000 kg of vibrant greens, including its signature Kinky Kale and GABA-enriched Toscano Kale, which provides enhanced, relevant benefits to consumers.

In addition to leafy greens, Sustenir endeavors to provide value-added products that enable daily intake of leafy greens while offering functional benefits for gut health, graceful aging and mental well-being across different daily occasions. In 2023, Sustenir launched a range of carefully crafted beverages such as Great Guts, Evergreen Elixir and Mindful Mojo to deliver these benefits for time-pressed consumers on the go. In June 2024, a range of Ready-to-Eat salad mixes were also launched.