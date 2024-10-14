Program aligns with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence goals

‘Most Innovative AI Classroom’ projects drive transformation across UAE schools

50 teachers from across the UAE engaged in hands-on training and collaborative projects on AI tools and skills

Winning teacher projects to be announced in the first week of December 2024

Dubai: Organizations from across the UAE's education sector came together to launch the ‘AI in My Classroom – Teacher Incubator Program’ at the University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) on 5-6 October.

The ENAI WG Centre for Academic Integrity in the UAE’s AI Ethics Lab, in collaboration with the University of Wollongong in Dubai, the European Network for Academic Integrity, PowerSchool, a leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, and other key industry partners, hosted a program aimed at driving artificial intelligence (AI) transformation in classrooms across the country and empowering teachers.

With strong participation from 50 teachers from schools across the UAE, the program aimed to equip K-12 teachers in the UAE with the skills and tools to effectively integrate AI into their classrooms. The initiative aligns with Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence and the latest announcement by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, to enhance teachers' AI capabilities.

The two-day program saw teachers, educators, and industry experts share inspiring and innovative ideas and exchange best practices. It provided hands-on training in AI tools, ethical responsibility, and ideation, contributing to global conversations about the future of AI and technology in education. Expert mentors from various partners led sessions and workshops, guiding teachers as they collaborated on their AI in education-focused projects.

PowerSchool, which supports more than 60 million students worldwide, highlighted its expertise through a "Driving Innovation in the Classroom with AI" workshop discussing the game-changing potential of AI in education. A real-life example was PowerBuddy, PowerSchool’s AI-powered assistant, which is built to deliver personalized insights and boost engagement, fostering a supportive environment at every step of the educational journey for students, families, teachers, and administrators.

“AI has the potential to transform the educational landscape by creating personalized learning environments and supporting educators through streamlining administrative tasks, allowing them to save time and focus more on improving student performance. By upskilling teachers with AI knowledge, the program will contribute to building an adaptable and efficient education ecosystem,” said Fadi Abdulkhalek, General Manager for Middle East Africa, PowerSchool. “We are highly inspired by the enthusiasm from partners and teachers across the emirates, as well as their acknowledgment of AI as a vital tool in advancing the innovative vision of Dubai, the UAE, and their commitment to excellence in education.”

Dr. Zeenath Khan, Founding President of the ENAI WG Centre for Academic Integrity in the UAE and Associate Professor at UOWD, said: “At the AI in My Classroom - Teacher Incubator Program, we witnessed the incredible enthusiasm and commitment of educators to embrace AI as a transformative tool in the classroom. This program aligns with the University of Wollongong in Dubai's mission to be at the forefront of educational innovation in the UAE, equipping teachers with the knowledge and ethical grounding needed to implement AI effectively and responsibly. By fostering collaboration between academic institutions, industry leaders, and dedicated schoolteachers, we are not only enhancing classroom learning but also preparing students for a future where AI plays an essential role in all fields."

The event concluded with teachers showcasing their refined proposals to a judging panel, who provided immediate feedback. Going forward, the program will include a follow-up check-in session to offer ongoing mentorship and support for teachers.

The program will also be offering cash prizes of up to AED 5,000 for teachers who develop the 'Most Innovative AI Classroom' projects, encouraging collaboration and creativity among educators. To join in, teachers must collaborate with their schools and submit their proposals by 15 November. Winners will be announced in the first week of December 2024.

For more information about the ‘AI in My Classroom – Teacher Incubator Program’, please visit: https://www.uowdubai.ac.ae/teacher-incubator-program

