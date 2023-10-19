Dubai-UAE: – As technology advances and evolves so does cyber threats that risk different aspects and parts of our lives and privacy. In a bid to curb cyber security challenges, the UAE Cyber Security Council (UAE CSC) and Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) today joined forces to cooperate on shaping a more secure and private global information society.

H.E. Dr. Mohamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government and H.E. Shahab Issa Abu Shahab, Director General, Advanced Technology Research Council, signed the agreement on the sidelines of GITEX GLOBAL 2023, currently underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre, in the presence of senior representatives of the two entities.

Recognizing the potential of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as double-edged sword, the entities resolved to make the world a safer place through collaborating in the cryptography and cybersecurity fields.

Within the scope of the wide-ranging agreement, both councils will rollout a raft of initiatives – from cryptographic migration and deployments, educational programs that build awareness, to jointly conducting R&D on cryptographic and privacy preserving technologies. The synergy between UAE CSC and ATRC includes operational deployments, cooperation, deterrence, prevention, and responding to cyber-attacks.

Both entities are required to actively participate in mutual training workshops and programs, organized by each other, to collaboratively oversee the governance of cryptography and its technical processes in alignment with national laws. Together, they will work towards the development of comprehensive national encryption standards, fostering cooperation and ensuring compliance with legal frameworks.

H.E. Dr. Mohamad Al Kuwaiti said: “In line with our remit, the UAE Cyber Security Council looks forward to the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded partners from all sectors to safeguard federal entities, and other organizations and individuals from cyber threats. We fully appreciate that technology today is a great leveller, and that innovation needs to be a national priority. We drive innovation through our networks with entities, nations, and governments locally and around the world."

H.E. Shahab Issa Abu Shahab stated: “As a research and development entity, the Advanced Technology Research Council is looking forward to the partnership with the UAE Cyber Security Council to work on innovation and policies. Together, we are dedicated to crafting robust cryptographic and cybersecurity frameworks that will create a lasting positive impact, safeguarding the digital future for all.”

-Ends-

About the Cyber Security Council

The Cyber Security Council embodies the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership and the UAE proactive approach in dealing with various challenges posed by the accelerating digital technologies through specialized and effective entities which are able to provide digital protection to advanced infrastructure, and ensure business continuity and the regular provision of services in all economic, educational, health and social fields.

The Council is mandated with drafting and proposing legislation, policies and standards to enhance cyber security for all targeted sectors in the country, presenting them to the Council of Ministers for approval and following up their implementation in coordination with the concerned authorities, in addition to preparing, developing and updating the UAE’s national cyber security strategy and an integrated national response plan.

The Council implements a 5-pillar strategy: 1) building capacity, making policies, enhancing governance, building personal capabilities, programs, curricula and universities, and building technical capabilities with strategic partners; 2) utilizing these capabilities to protect and defend; 3) raising awareness and spreading the culture of cybersecurity; 4) responding to cyber incidents; and 5) cooperation at all levels, starting with GCC countries, Arab countries up to all countries of the world, in accordance with the UN resolutions concerning digital security incident response centers and teams.

About Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC)

The Advanced Technology Research Council is the overarching entity mandated to shape an advanced technology research and development ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and drive the strategic research priorities of the UAE. Responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s research efforts across academia and industry, consolidating funds for efficient investment, and driving policy and regulation for agile decision-making, ATRC guides breakthrough technology solutions and establishes Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE as a desired home for advanced technology talent and a global hub for innovation.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC)

comms@atrc.gov.ae