SoccerTop.com to become Partner of the Homeless World Cup over the next three years

Partnership deal will cover the 2023, 2024 and 2025 tournaments

Dubai, UAE and London, UK: As the journey to the 2023 Homeless World Cup in Sacramento draws closer, the Homeless World Cup Foundation is delighted to announce a new partnership with SoccerTop.com, a football online platform that sells shirts and memorabilia to fuel grassroots projects around the world.

SoccerTop.com will be an Official Partner of the Homeless World Cup and is committed to donating a third of profits to the charity from all sales made, providing vital funds that will help the Homeless World Cup to continue making an impact across the globe using the power of sport and football.

The sponsorship package will help support the Homeless World Cup over the next three years and contribute towards the growth, reach and the impact of this much-loved tournament.

Mel Young, co-founder of the Homeless World Cup and President, said: “We are delighted to join forces with SoccerTop.com and to welcome them to the Homeless World Cup family. We are constantly continuing to increase our partnerships with organisations who share the same values and mission as the Foundation.

“Everyone at the Homeless World Cup is excited to see where our partnership can take us over the next three years, starting at the Sacramento 2023 Homeless World Cup.”

Stewart Lochrie, co-founder of SoccerTop.com, said: “This extensive partnership with the Homeless World Cup ensures that our success as a business has a direct positive impact on people in need. Helping grassroots causes is written into our DNA as a value-driven business and we can’t wait to support the Homeless World Cup Foundation in Sacramento and in the years to come.”

The partnership will also see SoccerTop.com engage their staff and resources to support the Homeless World Cup Foundation ahead of the 2023 Sacramento Homeless World Cup, the first time the tournament has been held in the USA.

The Homeless World Cup is a unique and pioneering tournament that uses football to inspire and demonstrate the power of sport in changing people’s lives. Partnering with 70+ Member Countries worldwide, the Homeless World Cup brings a sense of purpose to people who may feel like they’ve lost theirs and helps inspire them to change their lives.

The Sacramento 2023 Homeless World Cup will take place from Saturday 8th July – Saturday 15th July 2023 at California State University, Sacramento. As well as providing the venue for the games, the university will also accommodate the visiting countries from across the globe and their players on campus.

The newly launched SoccerTop.com business was inspired by a visit to a football camp at a charitable project in Ghana where the founders saw how football has the power to create change. Motivated by a passion for football and supporting communities, SoccerTop.com’s founding team decided to donate a third of profits to the Homeless World Cup to continue supporting the work they do.

To explore the range of official, authentic football shirts and soccer merchandise, and to read about how SoccerTop.com supports football impact projects, visit www.soccertop.com.

About HOMELESS WORLD CUP

The Homeless World Cup is an annual, world-class, international football tournament. Every year, teams of men and women who are homeless or have experienced homelessness get the chance to represent their country during the tournament.

For any Homeless World Cup enquiries, please contact:

Matthew Williams / Marketing and PR Manager at the Homeless World Cup matt

hew@homelessworldcup.org

For further information on the Homeless World Cup and the Homeless World Cup Foundation, please visit: www.homelessworldcup.org

About SOCCERTOP.COM

SoccerTop.com is a UAE-based football company that returns one-third of its profits to good causes around the world. With the widest range of official quality club and national shirts, SoccerTop.comis the easiest way for football fans to support their favourite teams while empowering communities through the most popular sport on the planet. From the latest authentic shirts to signed, vintage and retro strips, SoccerTop.com is changing the way fans connect with teams, players and memorable sporting moments while making a positive global impact.

SoccerTop.com – everything you need to follow the beautiful game.

For further information, please visit www.soccertop.com

For any SoccerTop.com media enquiries, please contact:

Jon Ivan-Duke / Partner, duke+mir

jon@dukemir.com