Dubai, UAE: In a landmark move reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for future mobility and innovation, Mohammed Rameez Iqbal, Founder & CEO of successful global mobility giant Wipe Technologies, has announced the expansion of his globally operating mobility platform into commercial SPACE TOURISM with the launch of ORBIT NINE - powered by Wipe.

Built from the UAE and scaled earlier globally across 180+ countries, 3500 airports, 2000+ Cities across 7 Continents with its Wipe Ride & Flex Services. Wipe has evolved into the world’s first unified mobility ecosystem now connecting journeys from roads to orbit, and from Earth to Space.

With Orbit Nine, Wipe enters the space mobility segment, specializing in space tourism experiences including zero-gravity journeys, sub-orbital and orbital flights, while laying the foundation for future lunar and planetary travel experiences.

This milestone positions Wipe as an early mover and category creator, redefining how commercial space tourism is accessed and experienced, not as a distant concept, but as a structured, real and global offering.

“The UAE has always believed in building the future before the world asks for it,” said Mohammed Rameez Iqbal, Founder & CEO of Wipe. “From building a mobility platform that operates across 180 countries to now expanding into space tourism, this journey reflects the UAE’s DNA, bold vision, disciplined execution, and global ambition.”

Orbit Nine represents Wipe’s space tourism segment within its broader ecosystem, which already spans road mobility, global rentals, chauffeur services, advanced air mobility, and now space travel — all unified under one platform.

“Orbit Nine is about extending mobility beyond geography and gravity,” Iqbal added. “It’s about ensuring the Middle East doesn’t just participate in the future of space tourism, but helps define it.”

Industry observers note that Wipe’s expansion aligns closely with the UAE’s long-term vision for space exploration, advanced mobility and global innovation leadership, further strengthening the region’s reputation as a launchpad for world-first ideas.

By building from the UAE and collaborating with leading global players in the space tourism segment, Wipe is positioning both its brand and the region on the global mobility and space innovation map.

“This is not a side expansion. It’s a long-term commitment,” said Iqbal. “Our goal is simple: build globally, execute responsibly and ensure the name ‘built in the UAE’ continues to carry weight across every frontier including space.”

Wipe has invited the public, partners, and the global startup ecosystem to explore its updated website www.letswipe.io and newly launched Space segment, marking the beginning of this next chapter.

As Wipe and Orbit Nine move forward, one message is clear:

The future of mobility does not end on Earth and it’s being built from the Middle East.