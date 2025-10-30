Clinically validated by the UK’s NHS to improve well-being and reduce employer costs

ABU DHABI, UAE – Syd Life AI, the Abu Dhabi-based pioneer in preventive health and life-quality technologies, today announced its U.S. expansion through a US$1 billion strategic partnership. The collaboration will bring Syd’s population-level preventive analytics and personalized interventions to large employers and health systems nationwide.

Powered by its proprietary Large Quantitative Model (LQM) and Life Quality Index™ (LQI), Syd transforms complex health science into operational dashboards that help organizations identify rising-risk cohorts earlier, target interventions precisely, and track measurable outcomes.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in Syd Life AI’s global growth strategy, leveraging an innovative AI ecosystem to scale preventive AI solutions for international markets.

“Healthier populations don’t happen by chance,” said Lorena Puica, Founder & CEO, Syd Life AI. “Our analytics show where risk is forming, who will benefit most, and whether interventions are moving people to lower-risk tiers. That’s how prevention becomes measurable, system-level impact. Our mission is to empower people to live healthier, longer, higher-quality lives with responsible AI.”

Unified Impact: From Individual Well-being to Workforce Performance

Syd Life AI bridges personal well-being and organizational performance through the Life Quality Index™, which measures over 750 indicators across nine dimensions of health and lifestyle. The platform turns scientific insights into personalized guidance for individuals and population-level intelligence for employers, governments, and insurers.

For Individuals and Employees

Receive personalized recommendations on sleep, stress, movement, nutrition, and connection, informed by their own data.

Track progress through clear, intuitive feedback loops that show improvements against personal baselines.

Benefit from clinically validated outcomes. In an NHS clinical trial of 10,000 staff, participants saw 12–16% reductions in stress, anxiety, and depression within three months.

For Employers and Health Systems

Identify and engage the 10–20% of the higher-risk population before costly health events occur.

Build and target dynamic cohorts (e.g., shift workers, clinicians) with evidence-based interventions.

Measure success through quantifiable KPIs such as risk-tier migration, productivity, and adherence.

Maintain strict privacy: data is fully de-identified and governed in accordance with HIPAA, SOC 2, and ISO standards.

By connecting individual well-being with organizational outcomes, Syd creates a continuous feedback loop, turning personal health gains into measurable improvements in workforce performance and population health.

Scientific and Economic Validation

Syd’s Life Quality Index™ is grounded in insights from 1.2 million peer-reviewed studies and continuously refined through the company’s Large Quantitative Model. In a validated NHS clinical trial, organizations reported up to 25× ROI from reduced absenteeism and improved productivity, proving that better quality of life translates into tangible financial value.

U.S. Expansion and Vision

Through its US$1 billion partnership, Syd Life AI will roll out its preventive health platform across major U.S. employers and health systems, aiming to reduce chronic disease risks and elevate life-quality outcomes at scale.

By uniting clinical validation, ethical AI, and strategic global partnerships, Syd Life AI is redefining preventive healthcare as a measurable driver of human and economic performance, transforming quality of life into a new standard for organizational health.

About Syd Life AI

Syd Life AI is a UK-founded, Abu Dhabi-based technology company advancing personalized preventive healthcare and life-quality analytics. Leveraging its Large Quantitative Model (70 billion parameters) and Life Quality Index™ (750+ indicators), Syd transforms scientific and behavioral data into predictive insights for individuals and population-level intelligence for employers, health systems, and governments.

Founded by investor, data scientist, and world-record athlete Lorena Puica, Syd integrates clinical validation, ethical AI, and measurable outcomes to improve human and economic performance globally. Recognized by WIPO, Cornell University, and the European Commission, Syd operates with the highest data governance standards: HIPAA, SOC 2, and ISO.

Syd Life AI’s mission is to make preventive healthcare measurable, accessible, and globally scalable. Learn more at syd.life.