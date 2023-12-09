Abu Dhabi: The Hashgraph Association, the non-profit organization accelerating the broad adoption of the DLT ( Distributed Ledger Technology) network Hedera globally, has today announced a co-funding initiative with UAE based Seagrass, a climate action company and subsidiary of E.ON, one of Europe's largest operators of energy networks and energy infrastructure.

This initiative facilitates the building of the Seagrass Wallet, a proof-of-concept Web3 identity wallet that provides users with a decentralized digital identity and wallet that relates to their carbon projects.

Seagrass which is based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) financial centre UAE holds a license to arrange trades in environmental instruments from ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority. Seagrass chose the UAE because of its position as the cross roads and stands where carbon credits are originated as well as demanded.

Seagrass aims to unlock the potential of the carbon markets and transform carbon finance, which can make an important contribution to the net-zero transition. This collaboration supports its goal of bringing together supply from certified projects with large-scale demand from buyers with ambitious climate strategies on a centralized marketplace driven by technology, transparency and integrity.

The Web3 identity wallet provides transparency on environmental, economical and project data to buyers and developers. Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) architecture enabled by Hedera ensures users will have a decentralized digital identity and crypto wallet that is compliant with European standards. This leading-edge Web3 digital wallet creates, stores, and presents digital identities with verifiable credentials, alongside the storage and exchange of assets.

The digital identity would put users who had been onboarded by Seagrass in charge of their credentials, potentially allowing them to save time and reduce costs by interacting with other market participants without having to go through fresh due diligence or know-your-client checks.



The proof-of-concept has been designed to be compatible with Seagrass Carbon Map, a live application available to buyers and sellers on the Seagrass marketplace that provides users with sophisticated data on the impact of nature-based projects and enables deep, ongoing engagement between project developers and carbon credit buyers. Seagrass Wallet is currently in testing and will be made available to clients in 2024.

Thomas Birr, Chief Strategy and Innovation officer at E.ON and Managing Director of Seagrass’ shareholding company, said: “We’re proud to be partnering with The Hashgraph Association and Hedera on the use of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to unlock opportunities in the carbon markets via Seagrass. I look forward to seeing its implementation and use in 2024.”

Kamal Youssefi, President of the Board of The Hashgraph Association, said: “As we build a vibrant innovative ecosystem for startups, enterprises, and government institutions around the world, we simultaneously focus on the realization of a net zero carbon future. Combining the power of Hedera’s DLT with Seagrass’ commitment to scale the carbon markets via liquidity, integrity, and digital access for all, it also builds value on the wider engagement with E.ON.”

About The Hashgraph Association

The Hashgraph Association supports training and education programs across multiple industry verticals. In the forefront is the digital enablement and empowerment of the public through broad adoption of Hedera-powered, enterprise-grade solutions and applications in the decentralized economy, which include accreditation and certification. As a non-profit, The Association funds innovation, research, and development for the benefit of economic inclusion with a positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact. For information about The Hashgraph Association, visit www.hashgraph-association.com.

About Seagrass

Seagrass is a climate action company focused on unlocking the potential of carbon markets and transforming carbon finance to accelerate the transition to net zero. A wholly-owned subsidiary of E.ON, one of Europe’s largest operators of energy networks and energy infrastructure, Seagrass is headquartered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) financial centre. It is licensed by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) to arrange trades in environmental instruments.



www.seagrass-climate.com



