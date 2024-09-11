Clean Rivers will provide funds to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), which will be utilized to engage local organisations across up to six river areas in Java and Bali, enhancing river debris removal and empowering local communities through public awareness campaigns

Jakarta, Indonesia – His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council stressed on the UAE’s commitment towards addressing environmental challenges both domestically and globally aligned with the progress towards achieving the global sustainability goals, especially to combat plastic pollution in waterways.

His Highness’s statement comes in line with signing a collaborative strategic partnership agreement between the UAE-based non-profit Clean Rivers and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), operating out of its office in Jakarta, to address plastic pollution in Indonesia’s rivers. Over the next three years, the partnership aims to remove 5,000 tons of plastic from six riverine areas through debris removal and preventative measures.

Clean Rivers will provide funding to UNDP for the project. This contribution forms part of the US$20million previously pledged by the UAE to support Indonesia’s efforts to tackle plastic pollution. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of this year’s Indonesia Sustainability Forum, held in Jakarta.

UNDP will use the grants to collaborate with stakeholders who share the same vision of reducing plastic leakage into the sea. This will include NGOs, government entities and local communities, focusing on enhancing river debris removal, strengthening integrated plastic waste management, and empowering communities through public awareness campaigns. This aligns with Clean Rivers’ mission to foster collaborative, community-driven solutions that address plastic pollution at its source, while building resilient systems that protect both the environment and the well-being of local communities.

The rivers benefiting from this funding include Kali Bekasi in West Java Province, Kali Mas in East Java Province, Porong in East Jawa, Bengawan Solo in Central Java, and Tukad Mati and Tukad Badung in Bali. UNDP will collaborate with local authorities, NGOs and community-based initiatives which will ensure each waste management system is tailored to the specific demands of each river and local community.

Her Excellency Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, “With millions of tons of plastic entering our oceans every year, it is vital that countries work together to tackle this problem on a global scale. The UAE has been advocating for multilateral action to address climate challenges worldwide. We have taken a highly focused approach on the issue of waste entering global waterways and are committed to reducing and managing it effectively.

“Waste management is key to developing circular economies and helps foster sustainable growth in the world, and it is of critical importance in the global south. Indonesia is a close partner in the UAE’s fight against climate change and we have undertaken several joint projects in fostering a clean and green planet.

The partnership between Clean Rivers and UNDP is in line with the existing MoU between the UAE and Indonesia which seeks to support Indonesia in reducing plastic waste leakage into the oceans and marks the beginning of the UAE’s long-term commitment to addressing plastic pollution in Indonesia’s waterways. We are dedicated to ensuring this collaboration delivers lasting benefits for the people of Indonesia and its vital ecosystems.”

Nani Hendiarti, Deputy Coordinating Minister for Forestry and Environmental Management of Indonesia, added, “Indonesia has made significant strides in tackling plastic pollution over recent years, but the challenges remain substantial. The partnership with Clean Rivers and the UAE adds vital support to our ongoing efforts. Together, we will protect our rivers and oceans, improve the lives of our communities, and preserve our environment for future generations.”

Deborah Backus, CEO of Clean Rivers, said of the agreement, “This partnership with UNDP marks a pivotal step in our efforts to reduce plastic pollution in Indonesia’s rivers and protect our oceans. By collaborating with local organizations and communities in Java and Bali, we aim to not only remove plastic waste but also create sustainable systems that prevent further pollution and foster long-term environmental stewardship.”

On the same occasion, Sujala Pant, Deputy Resident Representative UNDP Indonesia said, “Indonesia has the ambitious target to reduce as much as 70% of marine debris by 2025, and it's only one year down the road. Therefore, collaboration across various levels of the decision-making process is imperative. UNDP has been working in this area around the globe, and we are also committed to support the Government of Indonesia to accelerate the actions in attaining the goal.”

“We believe that this alliance is an important step to curb the flow of plastic pollution into oceans and rivers but also to raise awareness, support sound policymaking, and trigger behavioural change along the entire plastic value chain,” Sujala added.

Clean Rivers was announced as the official implementation partner under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in April 2024 between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE and the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs of Indonesia. This commitment aligns with the spirit of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, which emphasizes global development goals and supports communities around the world in areas including education, environmental health, food security and responding to humanitarian aid.

To find out more about Clean Rivers, visit cleanrivers.org.

About Clean Rivers

​Clean Rivers is a global non-profit dedicated to tackling the millions of tons of plastic waste entering the world’s oceans through river systems every year. The organization acts as a catalyst for the creation of circular economies that stop plastic waste, drive innovation, and empower communities. Established in 2023 and based in Abu Dhabi, Clean Rivers prioritizes local knowledge and expertise, recognizing the pivotal role of communities in addressing plastic pollution, cleaning up waterways, and driving sustainable development.

As the implementing partner of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the UAE and Indonesia, Clean Rivers funds projects like this UNDP initiative to prevent plastic waste leakage in Indonesia, advancing its mission of creating plastic-free waterways.

About UNDP

UNDP is the leading United Nations organization in fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality, and climate change. Working with our broad network of experts and partners in 170 countries, we help nations to build integrated, lasting solutions for people and the planet. Learn more at undp.org/Indonesia or follow at @undpindonesia.

