Dubai: BuyAnyAutoPart, a UAE-based B2B used car part aggregator disrupting the region’s multi-billion-dollar used car part market, has secured USD 750,000 in pre-seed funding.

The company, which focuses on the search and supply of used car parts to the region’s multi-brand workshops, has attracted investment from prominent backers, including Galadari Brothers, the exclusive dealer for Mazda in the UAE, and 6G Capital, the family office of the Allana Group, among other strategic investors.

"As a global family office focused on forward-thinking investments, we prioritize companies with innovative solutions and strong growth potential, like BuyAnyAutoPart," said Adil Allana, of 6G Capital.

The funds will be used to execute contracts with some of the UAE's largest multi-brand workshops, before expanding to serve thousands of small and medium-sized garages across the country. BuyAnyAutoPart's immediate goal is to become the largest supplier of used car parts in the UAE—a market that also exports parts to the GCC, the broader Middle East region, Central Asia, Russia, and parts of Europe.

“The sheer scale of the regional used car part market, combined with BuyAnyAutoPart’s innovative solution to sourcing parts for non-dealership insurance accident repairs, made them an ideal early investment for us,” said Mohammed Galadari, Co-Chairman of Galadari Brothers.

BuyAnyAutoPart has already completed successful pilot projects with major UAE automotive enterprises such as AW Rostamani, DYNATRADE, Al Ghurair Cars, Emirates Transport, Dubai Government Workshop, Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba Group, and Galadari Automobiles.

“Our immediate goal is to become the biggest supplier of used car parts in the country. Given that the UAE is a global trade hub for these parts, we are well-positioned to become the largest used car part supplier in the world,” said Zarir Saifuddin, CEO of BuyAnyAutoPart.

Earlier this year, BuyAnyAutoPart was shortlisted for the Dubai Government-backed Sandbox Accelerator Program, an initiative by Oresaya Capital to support ambitious technology entrepreneurs in the pre-seed to seed stages.

About BuyAnyAutoPart

BuyAnyAutoPart is an automotive tech startup revolutionizing the multi-billion-dollar regional used car part trade.

Zarir Saifuddin, the founder of BuyAnyAutoPart, was previously a management consultant at EY for seven years before venturing into this startup.

