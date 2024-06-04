Abu Dhabi, UAE: The UAE Academy, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), endorsed by the Abu Dhabi Chamber, with Sky News Arabia Academy. The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation between the two parties to achieve their common goals of training entrepreneurs and private sector professionals in Abu Dhabi, equipping them with a wide range of media skills.

The signing of the MoU aligns with the UAE Academy’s commitment to bolstering ADCCI's initiatives in fostering a dynamic and diversified private sector in Abu Dhabi, crucial for nurturing a sustainable, knowledge-driven economy in the Emirate. It also reflects the mission of Sky News Arabia Academy to equip professionals across various media domains with advanced training in journalism and related disciplines, reinforcing their expertise and capabilities in the ever-evolving media landscape.

The MoU was signed by Mohamed Esmaeel Almarzooqi - Executive Director of Business Support Sector at ADCCI, who represents His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of ADCCI, Dr. Marc Poulin, Acting President of UAE Academy; and Ahmed Aal Rabeea, Director of Sky News Arabia Academy. Rami Majzoub, Head of Sky News Arabia Academy, in addition to a number of representatives from both sides were present at the signing ceremony.

His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the ADCCI, said: “Signing this MoU aligns with the Chamber’s efforts to contribute to the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision, reinforcing its role as a primary supporter of the private sector. It reflects our commitment to elevating the Emirate’s leading position and fulfilling the aspirations of the business community. With a focus on entrepreneurs, this initiative aims to help them keep pace with the rapid developments in the global economy across various sectors, including the media sector.”

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Academy, said: “The UAE Academy is dedicated to empowering the business community in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. We support efforts to enhance the diversity and sustainability of various sectors of the national economy, including the modern media sector. This is achieved through advanced training programs that help entrepreneurs and the private sector unleash their full potential and achieve optimal performance.”

Dr. Marc Poulin, Acting President of the UAE Academy, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Sky News Arabia Academy, a leader in the development of media professionals' skills across various fields. This partnership will bolster our Academy’s efforts to equip young graduates and media professionals with high-quality education, training programs, and the essential skills needed to enter and compete effectively in the job market.”

Ahmed Aal Rabeea, Director of Sky News Arabia Academy, said: “At Sky News Arabia Academy, we are dedicated to fostering the next generation of media leaders across the region by providing training that aims to develop the required competencies to excel in the rapidly evolving media sector across the region. Through this collaboration with the UAE Academy, we aim to provide a diverse range of accredited courses that empower aspiring media professionals with the skills needed to thrive.”

Under this MoU, both parties will collaborate in exchanging knowledge, and designing and implementing joint training courses and programs that enable participants to obtain recognized international certificates. These courses will be held at the UAE Academy. Additionally, they will exchange information about activities and events, conduct research on best practices in artificial intelligence and digital media management, and explore innovative private initiatives that benefit society and integrate digital media into all its facets.

