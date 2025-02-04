IMI’s portfolio includes Sky News Arabia, The National, Al-Ain News, and CNN Business Arabic, reflecting its diverse global expertise.

The new headquarters also includes the IMI Media Academy, a state-of-the-art training facility for media professionals.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – IMI, the UAE-based global media powerhouse, has officially relocated its headquarters to twofour54’s Yas Creative Hub, occupying an entire building within the creative campus spanning more than 16,500 square meters.

The new headquarters includes the IMI Welcome Centre, which houses the IMI News Stand, offering a collection of 1,000 carefully curated books, and the IMI News Lens, an immersive AI-powered news experience. With more than 600 media professionals relocating, this move reinforces twofour54’s position as a leading hub for the creative and media industries in the region.

IMI’s portfolio includes prominent brands such as Sky News Arabia, one of the world’s leading Arabic news networks; The National, the Middle East’s leading English-language news outlet; Al-Ain News, a multilingual digital news platform; and CNN Business Arabic, a dedicated Arabic-language business news platform. In addition, IMI operates Redbird IMI, a joint venture investment vehicle focused on media, sports, and entertainment brands. IMI is also home to the IMI Media Academy, a dedicated training facility aimed at nurturing the next generation of media professionals through world-class training and development programs.

With a global presence that includes offices in London, Washington DC, Beirut, and Cairo, IMI’s relocation underscores the growing appeal of twofour54’s Yas Creative Hub as a base for international media organizations.

Mark Whitehead CEO of twofour54, said: “Abu Dhabi has an established global reputation as a sought-after location for media and TV production. Yas Creative Hub supports this reputation as the ideal destination for businesses looking to tap into the sector’s impressive growth trajectory. IMI’s presence at Yas Creative Hub complements twofour54’s mission to foster a vibrant community of global enterprises, local businesses, and creative talent. We look forward to support them and other media companies choosing Abu Dhabi for their next chapter.”

Today, hundreds of businesses are based on the campus, as it offers advanced facilities such as production studios, premium office spaces, networking rooms and environmentally friendly workspaces that foster creativity and collaboration.

“Our relocation to IMI’s new state-of-the-art headquarters in Yas Creative Hub marks a significant milestone, as we continue to connect people and enrich lives through impactful and innovative storytelling. These modern facilities have provided us with the ideal environment to establish cutting-edge studios and introduce immersive experiences to our guests and employees that will redefine how we create and share stories.

“We are excited to be a key part of Yas’ creative community at twofour54, which thrives on collaboration and forward-thinking ideas,” said Rani R. Raad, CEO of IMI and President and Operating Partner of Redbird IMI.

IMI’s move to Yas Creative Hub adds expertise, diversity, and innovation to the vibrant twofour54 ecosystem, advancing Abu Dhabi’s vision to become an international creative force.

About twofour54

twofour54, an ADNEC Group company, has been creating bespoke destinations for creative communities since 2008. Based in Abu Dhabi, UAE, twofour54’s Yas Creative Hub is the region's first purpose-built campus for media, gaming, and entertainment, home to over 600 industry leaders, including IMI Group, Forbes Middle East, CNN, and Ubisoft, alongside thriving local SMEs.

twofour54 offers state-of-the-art production facilities, including a 300,000 sqm backlot, versatile spaces, an advanced sound stage, and access to top industry talent. It also provides two studios, a flexible podcast suite, and end-to-end creative services.

Since 2008, its world-class facilities have supported thousands of productions, from Hollywood blockbusters like Apple’s “F1,” “Mission: Impossible - Fallout,” and “Fast & Furious” to Bollywood hits like “Crew,” “Tiger Zinda Hai,” and “Bharat, as well as regional productions.

Supporting this infrastructure is tawasol, a dedicated service designed to meet the needs of twofour54’s community, including partners, freelancers, and Abu Dhabi-based businesses. From licensing to logistics, government relations, visa applications, and filming permits.

About IMI:

IMI is a privately-owned, global media group headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with operations across 19 countries. Our portfolio includes renowned media brands such as Sky News Arabia as part of a joint venture with Sky UK, The National, Al-Ain News, CNN Business Arabic, and a minority stake in Euronews.

Additionally, through Redbird IMI, our joint venture with Redbird Capital Partners, we invest in leading media, sports, and entertainment brands worldwide. We bring the world closer by sharing stories that open minds, connect people, and enrich lives, empowering audiences with news, knowledge, and factual entertainment.

