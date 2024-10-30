Drilling waste management specialist, TWMA, has announced a significant contract win with a leading UAE operator. Valued at approximately $70 million, the initial contract underscores TWMA’s capacity to support large-scale energy projects globally while further solidifying its presence in the region.

The two-year contract, which includes options for renewal, covers 100% of Abu Dhabi’s thermal processing operations and will see the company increase its workforce by over 100 personnel, further strengthening its local footprint. The contract renews TWMA’s long-standing offshore processing commitment on four artificial islands in the UAE which it has serviced since 2012.

Expanding TWMA’s existing work scope to include 10 additional jackups with skip and ship operations, this latest contract includes the development of a new onshore treatment facility. Once completed, the new facility is expected to process more than 50,000 metric tons of waste annually, generated by more than 100 land rigs operating in the region.

The project will utilise TWMA’s advanced drilling waste management technologies including the RotoMill® 2.0, the latest evolution in its award-winning portfolio. These innovative solutions allow for the onsite processing and recycling of drilling waste, minimising environmental impact while optimising operational efficiency.

Commenting on the importance of the contract, TWMA’s UAE General Manager, Pierre-Marie Hinden, said: “At TWMA, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge drilling waste management solutions to continue driving performance and sustainability across the energy sector. This contract win highlights the significant impact we've made in the region, having partnered with this operator since 2012. It’s also a testament to the exceptional work our team in Abu Dhabi has accomplished over several years.”

About TWMA

Headquartered in Dyce, Aberdeen, TWMA is the world’s drilling waste specialist, pioneering the best solutions and technology to turn waste into value. Developing safe and efficient solutions for the transfer, storage and processing of drilling waste, slops and other associated materials generated from drilling operations, TWMA supports a portfolio of global clients to reduce carbon emissions, improve safety, and remain compliant with local legislation.

Footnotes: *TWMA® is a registered trademark and the brand name for the TWMA group of companies including Total Waste Management Alliance Limited.

**Rotomill is a registered trademark of Total Waste Management Alliance Limited (“TWMA”).

Issued on behalf of TWMA by ThinkPR. For further information contact Becky Orlinski or Erin Ingram on becky@thinkpr.co.uk / erin@thinkpr.co.uk