Dubai, UAE - Tuum, the leading next-generation core banking provider, today announced it has been selected by Bank CenterCredit (BCC), Kazakhstan’s third-largest bank, to power its new Banking as a Service (BaaS) proposition. This landmark partnership establishes a strategic model for incumbent banks globally to innovate at speed, compete with digital challengers, and unlock new revenue streams through embedded finance.

As a key pillar of its digital transformation strategy, BCC is leveraging Tuum’s highly flexible and modular platform to launch a greenfield BaaS offering. This move will enable BCC to serve a wide ecosystem of fintechs and corporate partners, positioning it at the forefront of Central Asia’s rapidly expanding digital finance market.

The partnership is a blueprint for progressive modernization, a strategy gaining traction among established banks in the GCC, Middle East, and Europe. By running Tuum in parallel with its legacy systems, BCC can rapidly deploy new, in-demand products without the risk and disruption of a full-scale legacy overhaul. This agile approach is critical for banks aiming to stay competitive and relevant in a fast-evolving landscape.

Tuum will initially provide the Accounts, Payments, and Cards modules, all managed through the Tuum Orchestration Platform (TOP). The roadmap includes future expansion into Lending and a fully integrated Islamic Banking offering—a key capability that demonstrates the platform's readiness to meet the specific demands of markets across the Middle East and beyond. The entire solution will be deployed on AWS Outposts within the bank's data center, combining cloud-native agility with the control of an on-premise model.

Ruslan Vladimirovich, President of Bank CenterCredit said: "To lead Kazakhstan's digital banking future, we needed a technology partner with a platform built for speed, flexibility, and scale. Tuum’s modular architecture and robust orchestration capabilities were clear differentiators, allowing us to not only launch our BaaS proposition quickly but also to build a foundation for future innovation, including lending and Islamic finance. This partnership is a strategic accelerator for our long-term vision."

This deal solidifies Tuum’s position as the go-to platform for institutions building BaaS businesses. The model pioneered by BCC—launching new ventures while progressively modernizing the core—is directly replicable for financial institutions across the EMEA region looking to capture the immense opportunity in embedded finance.

“BCC is a visionary institution that is strategically future-proofing its business, and we are proud to be their chosen partner,”said Miljan Stamenkovic, Chief Revenue Officer at Tuum. “This partnership is more than a regional success; it’s a powerful testament to a new model for banking transformation. The blueprint we are establishing with BCC in Central Asia is the same one that will empower banks across the GCC and Europe to shed their legacy constraints, embrace embedded finance, and compete in the new digital reality.”

Tuum’s track record in powering high-growth BaaS propositions, including LHV Bank—one of Europe’s most established BaaS providers serving over 200 fintechs—continues to attract forward-thinking banks globally. This latest partnership with BCC underscores Tuum's growing momentum and its unique ability to help clients launch, scale, and lead in fast-moving markets.

About Bank CenterCredit (BCC)

Established in 1988, Bank CenterCredit (BCC) is one of the largest and most respected universal banks in Kazakhstan. With an extensive network across the country, BCC serves over three million retail and corporate customers. As a leader in the nation's financial system, BCC is committed to driving innovation, enhancing customer experience, and playing a pivotal role in the digitalization of Kazakhstan's economy.

About Tuum

Tuum is the core banking platform for a world of banking without limits.

Built for institutions ready to modernize, scale, and lead, Tuum helps banks, lenders and fintechs escape the constraints of legacy technology and accelerate into a new era of agility, innovation, and growth.

Cloud-native and modular by design, Tuum supports all key banking use cases — from lending and payments to BaaS and Islamic banking — on a single, extensible platform. Clients can modernize progressively, launch products in weeks, and expand into new markets without sacrificing control, compliance, or performance.

With enterprise-grade scalability, real-time processing, and an open API architecture, Tuum delivers the flexibility to adapt fast — while significantly lowering total cost of ownership and shifting budgets toward innovation.

Tuum is trusted by leading financial institutions across the globe to build the future of banking — one without limits.