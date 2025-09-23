Dubai: Showcasing its industry leadership when it comes to aircraft financing, Turkish Airlines has been recognized with three prestigious awards at the Airline Economics Aviation 100 European & Sustainability Awards ceremony held in London on 17 September 2025.

Continuing to diversify its global financing network and implement innovative financing structures to mitigate currency risks and gain cost advantages, Turkish Airlines secured the “European Overall Deal of the Year” award through an Islamic finance lease in Swiss francs for one Airbus A350 aircraft, financed by Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB).

The flag carrier also received the “European Supported Finance Deal of the Year” award for the financing of two Airbus A350 aircraft, executed under a Balthazar-guaranteed JOLCO structure in Japanese yen with a consortium comprising Natixis and ORIX. This recognition highlights the airline’s steadily strengthening presence in the Japanese market since 2007.

In addition, Turkish Airlines was honored with the “Sustainability Aviation Overall Deal of the Year” award for its innovative sustainability-linked JOLCO financing of two Airbus A321neo aircraft in 2024, arranged by a Societe Generale-led consortium in Euro and Japanese yen—further combining the airline’s sustainability vision with its financing strategy.

Turkish Airlines Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee Associate Prof. Murat Şeker; “We are honored to be recognized once again on an international platform with three different awards this year. This achievement is a reflection of the Turkish Airlines family’s dedication, as well as the innovative financing structures developed by our finance team. It stands as a testament to the financial strength and strategic vision of our brand. We will continue to pursue our sustainable growth objectives with unwavering determination."

Turkish Airlines aircraft financing team achieves one of the lowest financing costs in the airline industry with its experienced staff who has a comprehensive knowledge on a large array of aircraft financing structures.

The national flag carrier has been deemed worthy of many financing awards by world-renowned organizations such as “Global Transport Finance,” “Airline Economics,” “Airfinance Journal,” and “Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Turkey” with its creative financing models, many of which have been implemented for the first time, since 2009. Turkish Airlines has crowned its success in this regard, as having won 30 international aircraft finance awards in the last ten years for its successful executions amounting to approximately 16 billion USD.

Previous Awards

2025 Ishka – Sustainable Financing Pioneer Award 2024 Global Banking and Markets - Leveraged Loan Deal of the Year 2024 Airline Economics - Global Lease Deal of the Year Award 2024 Airline Economics - JOLCO Deal of the Year 2024 Airline Economics - Supported Finance Deal of the Year 2023 Airline Economics - Asia-Pacific Lease of the Year 2022 Airfinance Journal - Europe Deal of the Year 2022 Airfinance Journal - Structured Lease Deal of the Year 2022 Airline Economics - Global Lease Deal of the Year Award 2022 Airline Economics - European Lease Deal of the Year 2020 Airline Economics - Lease Deal of the Year (Europe) 2020 Airline Economics - Supported Finance Deal of the Year (Europe) 2019 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk - Transport Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East) 2019 Airline Economics - Supported Finance Deal of the Year 2018 Airline Economics - Lease Deal of the Year 2018 Global Transport Finance - Tax Lease Deal of the Year 2018 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk - Transport Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East) 2017 Airfinance Journal - Tax Lease Deal of the Year 2017 Global Transport Finance - Unique Deal of the Year 2017 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk – Trade & Export Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East) 2017 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk - Transport Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East) 2017 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk - Structured Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East) 2015 Airfinance Journal - Capital Markets Deal of the Year 2015 Airfinance Journal - Tax Lease Deal of the Year 2015 Airline Economics - Editor’s Deal of the Year 2015 Airline Economics - European Deal of the Year 2015 Global Transport Finance - EETC Deal of the Year (Europe) 2015 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk – Trade & Export Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East) 2015 Airfinance Journal - Engine Deal of the Year

Innovations

First airline to secure Chinese Yuan denominated aircraft financing outside of China (2024)

The first ever Itasca Re Insurance Covered Finance Lease (2023)

The first ever ACG Aircraft Financing Solutions (AFS) guaranteed Italian tax lease (2021)

The first ever UKEF guaranteed French tax lease (2020)

The first ever ACG Aircraft Financing Solutions (AFS) guaranteed finance lease (2019)

The first ever BALTHAZAR guaranteed French tax Lease (2019)

The first ever AFIC guaranteed Italian tax lease (2018)

The first ever SACE guaranteed French tax lease (2018)

The first ever AFIC guaranteed French tax lease (2017)

The first ever JPY denominated EETC JOLCO (2015)

The first ever US Ex-Im guaranteed French Tax Lease (2015)

The first ever EECA guaranteed Italian tax lease (2014)

The first ever Bond Convertible JPY Ex-Im guaranteed engine lease (2014)

The first ever EECA guaranteed Italian Tax Lease in JPY denomination (2014)

The first ever US Ex-Im guaranteed JPY denominated Convertible Bond (2013)

The first ever EECA guaranteed JOLCO Lease (2011)

