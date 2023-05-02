Turkish Airlines has launched flights to Krakow, one of Poland's historic cities, as its second destination in the country after Warsaw. The new city destination will offer GCC travellers more choice when travelling to Poland as well as give them an option of exploring Istanbul as well.

The flag carrier brand will operate Krakow flights with narrow-body aircraft three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, on a reciprocal basis. Turkish Airlines guests can travel from Istanbul to Krakow and back with prices starting from 255 US Dollars (tax included).

Recognized as a city of literature by UNESCO, Krakow traditionally stands out as the center of science, culture and art in Poland. Known as the heart of Poland due to its former capital status and witnessing many historical events, the city welcomes numerous local and foreign tourists each year.

On the new route, Turkish Airlines Chief Investment & Technology Officer Levent Konukçu stated: “As the airline flying to the more countries than any other in the world, we are glad to add Krakow, our second destination in Poland after Warsaw, to our flight network. With this route, our flag carrier has reached 343 destinations in 129 countries. We will operate 3 weekly reciprocal flights to Krakow, the historic former capital of Poland. We are connecting Krakow to the world with Turkish Airlines' unique flight experience.”

As the airline flying to the more countries than any other in the world, Turkish Airlines increases the number of its destinations to 343 with Krakow, offering its guests unlimited connection possibilities while continuing to carry its quality and service to all corners of the world.

Flight Schedule:

Flight No Day Departure Arrival TK1271 Wednesday - Friday İSTANBUL 07.20 08.30 KRAKOW TK1272 Wednesday - Friday KRAKOW 09.20 12.35 İSTANBUL TK1273 Monday KRAKOW 18.20 19.30 KRAKOW TK1274 Monday KRAKOW 20.20 23.35 İSTANBUL

*All times are in LMT.

*Turkish Airlines reserves the right to make changes in the schedule.

-Ends-

To view the flight schedules please visit www.turkishairlines.com, contact the call center at +90 212 444 0849 or visit any Turkish Airlines sales office.

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 414 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 343 worldwide destinations as 290 international and 53 domestics in 129 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Star Alliance:

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, based on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition and seamless service. Since inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a focus on improving customer experience across the Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 10,000 daily flights to almost 1,200 airports in 184 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partners Juneyao Airlines and THAI Smile Airways.

Star Alliance Press Office: Tel: +65 8729 6691 Email: mediarelations@staralliance.com Visit our website