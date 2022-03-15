Tunis, March- Mr. Salah A. BUKHATIR, Chairman of the Bukhatir Group, and Mr. Afif BEJAOUI, the Tunisian subsidiary's new C.E.O, announced in a joint news conference held at their headquarters in Tunis, the new impetus of the Tunis Sports City mega project which will cover 250 ha on the northern shores of the Lac de Tunis.



This huge project will offer a new modern face to the Tunisian capital and keep an ecological and sustainable dimension as desired by the Bukhatir Group, in tune with the global environmental emergency and its challenges.



In addition to the sports component, which will include the creation of a stadium and four sports academies, which are already targeted by major European clubs, Tunis Sports City will offer a 9-hole golf course (in partnership with the P.G.A), six very high class hotels, a 20 ha-central park with long pedestrian walkways, a residential compound combining villas and terraced buildings, a mall, a business zone and a three kilometre-long corniche, endowed with entertainment, recreational, and water sports areas.



"We are delighted with the strong support provided by the Tunisian authorities to give a new impulse to the Tunis Sports City project, which is a high priority for us. This sign of confidence strengthens our motivation and ambition for Tunisia", said Salah A. BUKHATIR during the press conference.



Mr. Afif BEJAOUI, the new C.E.O for Tunisia, took office on February 1st. PhD in Management from Paris IX Dauphine University, he has a solid experience in the management of prestigious Tunisian groups as a General Manager of large projects.



"In addition to its multi-dimensional and ecological vocation, Tunis Sports City will generate tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs and significant additional revenues for the relevant municipalities. Potential foreign investors will also be able to enjoy a wide range of benefits, which will give a great impetus to their commitments in Tunisia", Afif BEJAOUI stated.



Established in 1974 in Sharjah by Mr. Abdul Rahman BUKHATIR, the Bukhatir Group is one of the most influential and diversified groups in the United Arab Emirates. Over the past 48 years, the group, which is operating in 14 countries worldwide and employing more than 5,000 people, has proven its excellence through success and awards.



The Group is active in the building industry and public works, information technology, education, healthcare, shopping and retail, real estate, sports and recreation, and services.